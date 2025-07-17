Rock Capital Group realizes the first Immune Office in Munich with MONACO

© MVRDV / Rock Capital Group © MVRDV / Rock Capital Group

More and more companies are realizing that offices today must not only be functional, but also promote good health.” — Nadja Buntebardt

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With MONACO in Munich's Werksviertel district, project developer Rock Capital Group is bringing the first office building with an “Immune Office” concept to the Bavarian capital. The concept focuses on the health and well-being of tenants and was first implemented very successfully by Rock Capital Group (a German real estate company) in the HEADS office building in Aschheim near Munich.

The new MONACO building is one of the pioneers worldwide. Similar buildings with special technical features also can find in New York, Rotterdam, and Stockholm. The trend toward health-oriented office buildings with a special focus on air quality and infection control began internationally in around 2020 in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly raised awareness of hygiene, air circulation, and the prevention of disease transmission in indoor spaces.

Construction of the approximately 4,000 sqm MONACO, designed by renowned Rotterdam architecture firm MVRDV, started in spring 2025. With the “Immune Office” concept, Rock Capital Group is responding to changing market requirements for modern workspaces, particularly with regard to hygiene and well-being. This will make MONACO a unique office building that not only looks good but also sets new standards in health.According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), respiratory illnesses such as colds or flu and diseases such as COVID-19 have a significant impact on the world of work.

On average, every employee was off sick for around 15 working days in 2023. The Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (BAuA) estimates the damage to the economy at a total of 128 billion euros (2023). The Immune Office concept makes an important contribution to reducing sick days and the associated absences. Sophisticated ventilation and filtration systems ensure consistently high air quality and minimize the risk of virus and germ transmission. For example, special HEPA filters are used that can filter out even the smallest particles. The latest generation of UV-C technology neutralizes bacteria and viruses in the air.

The Immune Office concept is a holistic approach that goes far beyond simple hygiene measures. Nadja Buntebardt, Leasing Manager for MONACO at Rock Capital Group: "Since Germany went into its first lockdown five years ago, the world of work has changed permanently. As project developers, we are setting an important trend with the ‘Immune Office’ to meet future requirements. Experience from HEADS has shown that there is enormous demand for office space with the Immune Office concept. More and more companies are realizing that offices today must not only be functional, but also promote good health."

In addition to optimized air circulation and the use of UV-C light, MONACO uses touchless technologies such as contactless operation of elevators and doors.

In addition, surfaces are designed to be particularly bacteria- and germ-resistant. Andreas Wißmeier, Managing Director at Rock Capital Group: "The Immune Office provides answers to one of the most central questions of tomorrow – because the question of how to lure employees back to the office from their home offices is closely linked to the well-being of employees on site. Healthy workplaces are the basis for high productivity and, above all, for employee satisfaction.

And the wonderful green terraces, the pocket garden, and the sensational roof terrace with flexspace and panoramic views do the rest.

In addition to facilities for health and well-being, MONACO focuses on flexible office design that meets all the requirements of a hybrid working environment. Open-plan spaces and individual office units allow collaboration and concentrated work to coexist. The well-thought-out architecture of the MONACO promotes communication and exchange among employees while also offering space for retreat and private working hours. This makes it easy to combine different working styles and team sizes within a single office space.

The MONACO has already been awarded the German Design Award 2025 for its exceptional, creative, and sustainable architecture. The award from the renowned German Design Council is one of the most prestigious awards in the design industry.

The construction on the MONACO started in spring 2025 in the Werksviertel am Ostbahnhof, one of the hottest and most exciting neighborhoods in Munich. Its central location in the immediate vicinity of the Ostbahnhof station connects employees not only to local and long-distance public transportation, but also to the Mittlerer Ring (a ring road around the city center), the highways, the Munich Trade Fair Center, and Munich Airport.



About Rock Capital Group

Rock Capital Group is one of Germany's leading project development companies in the residential and commercial construction sector, founded by managing directors Peter G. Neumann and Christian Lealahabumrung. Leveraging its extensive experience in the development of residential and commercial properties as well as urban districts, Rock Capital Group is currently highly involved in creating new residential, office, commercial, laboratory, hotel, and retail spaces within existing structures through innovative concepts and planning. The company is currently developing around 1,000,000 m² of office, commercial, residential, biotech and life science, retail and hotel space as well as over 6,000 new residential units with a total investment volume of over 8.0 billion euros in the Munich and Frankfurt area. Further information is available at www.rock-capital.de

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.