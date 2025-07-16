Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 25.04 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

The Dry segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, whereas another segment Wet is likely to grow at 4.6%. In terms of countries

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market , valued at US$ 15,624 million in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 25,040 million by 2035, driven by a robust CAGR of 4.5%. Fueled by rising pet health awareness, increasing incidences of canine allergies, and the trend of pet humanization, this market is transforming pet nutrition. This press release explores the key drivers, projections, and opportunities shaping this dynamic industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6042 Why Is the Market Growing?Growing awareness of pet health, with 20–30% of dogs diagnosed with allergic skin diseases like atopic dermatitis, drives demand for hypoallergenic dog food. Pet humanization, with 65% of U.S. households owning pets in 2024, fuels demand for premium, allergen-free diets. Innovations like Omuu’s 2024 insect protein-based food and VEGDOG’s Pure Bites, launched in April 2024, offer sustainable, hypoallergenic options with 3X lower CO2 emissions. E-commerce growth, with online sales up 13.7% during the COVID-19 pandemic, enhances accessibility. Regulatory pressures for clean-label products and challenges like high costs, averaging US$ 50 per bag, are mitigated by subscription models and novel protein formulations.What Are the Key Market Projections?The market is set to create a US$ 9,416 million opportunity by 2035, growing from US$ 15,624 million in 2024 to US$ 25,040 million at a 4.5% CAGR. The wet food segment, capturing 65% of the market in 2024, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, driven by its high moisture content and palatability. North America, holding a 40% share in 2024, leads due to high pet health spending, while South Asia & Oceania is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR. Historical growth from 2017 to 2021 was at a 6.8% CAGR, indicating a shift to premium products. Short-term growth (2025–2028) focuses on limited-ingredient diets, while long-term trends (2030–2035) emphasize sustainable proteins.How Can Stakeholders Leverage Opportunities?Stakeholders in pet food, retail, and veterinary sectors can capitalize by investing in novel protein sources like insect-based diets, as seen in Omuu’s 2024 launch. Partnerships, such as Nestlé Purina’s US$ 182 million expansion in 2021, enhance production capacity. Targeting North America, with US$ 5.5 billion in dog treat sales in 2022, and South Asia, with rising pet adoption, offers significant potential. E-commerce and subscription models, accounting for 35% of sales in 2024, ensure scalability. Compliance with AAFCO and FEDIAF standards boosts consumer trust and market competitiveness.What Does the Report Cover?Fact.MR’s report combines primary research with experts across 30+ countries and secondary analysis, covering segments by product type (dry, wet), life stage (puppies, adults, seniors), diet type (hydrolyzed protein, novel ingredients, limited ingredients), sales channel (offline, online), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa). It highlights trends like plant-based diets, insect proteins, and clean-label products, providing actionable insights for stakeholders.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6042 Who Are the Market Leaders?Key players include Nestlé Purina PetCare, J M Smucker, Mars Petcare, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and Diamond Pet Foods. In 2021, Nestlé Purina invested US$ 182 million to expand production, while J M Smucker sold its private label business to Diamond Pet Foods to focus on premium brands. Omuu’s 2024 insect protein launch and VEGDOG’s Pure Bites introduction highlight innovation. These companies, holding over 45% of the market, drive growth through R&D and strategic divestments.What Are the Latest Market Developments?In 2024, pet ownership rose by 5%, with 900 million dogs globally, boosting demand for hypoallergenic diets. Insect-based proteins, adopted by 10% of manufacturers, reduced environmental impact by 20%. North America’s 40% market share reflects high pet care spending, while South Asia & Oceania’s growth is driven by India’s rising pet adoption. Regulatory advancements, like FEDIAF’s clean-label guidelines, increased adoption by 15%. Developments such as Elanco’s 2024 Zenrelia™ launch for canine dermatology complement hypoallergenic diets, enhancing pet health outcomes.What Challenges and Solutions Exist?High production costs, with premium hypoallergenic food costing 30% more than standard diets, and limited awareness in developing regions pose challenges. Supply chain disruptions, impacting 10% of pet food deliveries in 2024, add complexity. Solutions include cost-effective novel proteins, like MicroHarvest’s microbial protein, and subscription models, reducing costs by 15%. Partnerships with veterinary clinics, as seen in Mars Petcare’s 2024 initiatives, enhance consumer education. Compliance with global standards and localized production in Asia-Pacific ensure market resilience and growth.Conclusion:The Global Hypoallergenic Dog Food Market is set to reach US$ 25,040 million by 2035, driven by a 4.5% CAGR. With applications in pet health, digestive wellness, and allergy management, and supported by sustainable proteins and e-commerce growth, the market offers transformative opportunities. Stakeholders can leverage Fact.MR’s insights to target high-growth regions like North America and South Asia, invest in innovative and cost-effective solutions, and address cost and awareness challenges to thrive in this vital pet care industry.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Organic Dog Food market to showcase substantial growth of 5%. Sales of organic dog food is expected to rise touching sky with millennial pet owners. Cat Dry Food Market is expected to witness steady growth by 2028. The rising in spending on pet care products is likely to drive the demand for Cat Dry Food.

