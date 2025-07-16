Tomorrow: Councilmembers Luedtke and Friedson to Host Press Conference on New Legislation Prohibiting Unlicensed Commercial House Parties

MARYLAND, July 16 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

From the Offices of Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Andrew Friedson

Press conference will be held on July 17 at 12:30 p.m. in Rockville

Montgomery County Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Andrew Friedson will be joined by County officials for a press conference to announce the passage of legislation cracking down on unlicensed commercial house parties on Thursday, July 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Council Office Building.

The Council unanimously approved Bill 13‑25 on Tuesday, sponsored by Councilmembers Luedtke and Friedson, to strengthen licensing requirements, increase penalties, and close loopholes for for-profit, unlicensed residential events — commonly referred to as “commercial house parties.”

Commercial house parties held in residential neighborhoods have grown in frequency and scale, fueled by social media promotions and online ticket sales. Numerous community issues arise from these events, ranging from parking congestion and noise disturbances to public safety concerns, underage drinking, and illegal fireworks. While already prohibited under County law, Bill 13-25 strengthens enforcement tools and increases the penalty for these illegal parties.

Who: Councilmember Luedtke, Councilmember Friedson, representatives from the Montgomery County Police Department and the Department of Permitting Services. What: Press conference on newly enacted legislation cracking down on and increasing penalties for commercial house parties. When: Thursday, July 17 at 12:30 p.m. Where: Montgomery County Council Office Building, fourth floor, Capital Crescent Trail Conference Room (100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850).

