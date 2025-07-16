i 89 North mm 96.4

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

News Release Roadway / Traffic Notification

I 89 northbound near mm 96.4 will be backed up due to a 2 car motovehicle crash. Atleast one lane will be closed for now.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173