AllenComm Leads Organizational L&D With Recognition by eLearning Industry as a Top Content Provider for Custom eLearning

UT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, a full-service L&D provider that specializes in learning advisory, design, development, tech and talent for the corporate learning market, has once again earned recognition and a five-star rating from eLearning Industry as a leading provider of custom eLearning services.“This type of recognition validates our approach and dedication to providing client partners with only the best custom eLearning solutions,” Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO notes. “We consider every client an important part of the AllenComm family — their success is our success! — and we care deeply about supporting these leaders throughout their program and beyond. Each experience moves the needle and helps to sustain the behaviors our clients are training for. We’re grateful to eLearning Industry and to all of our clients who submit reviews and have contributed to this recognition throughout our 40 years in the business.”One of the reasons why AllenComm stands out as a top content provider for custom eLearning is the full range of learning services they offer, which are uniquely tailored to each partner’s needs and goals — not just basic, general or off-the-shelf topics. With every new project, AllenComm strives to be a true partner throughout the process, from an advisory relationship that helps you get to your ideal future state to learning tech expertise and staffing strategies that reduce costs and quickly fill team gaps even on the most rapid timelines.Part of AllenComm’s approach is about considering the challenges and opportunities unique to your industry and the type of learning experience you’re creating. Their specialists bring new insights into innovation, impact and scale that break down barriers to learning and achieve real results to prove ROI.With top partnerships across all industries and training types, from financial services to retail and manufacturing (for onboarding needs, compliance, leadership and more), AllenComm’s portfolio speaks for itself. They even recently published an article about why custom eLearning is the future of corporate training , which is a thought-provoking piece that may just give you inspiration you were looking for to get started on your next project.eLearning Industry, the organization that selected AllenComm for the Top Custom eLearning Content Provider award, is a trusted industry resource, directory and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs. Ron Zamir is pleased to accept the award on behalf of AllenComm and looks forward to continuing to work with eLearning Industry to serve the L&D community throughout the year.Learn more about AllenComm by visiting their website , or inquire for more information and a free consultation at info@allencomm.com.About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won over 550 awards for their extensive advisory, design, development, technology and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of Learning Leader Connect group and the Learner Experience Evolution podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.Media ContactAllenComm, (801) 537-7800, info@allencomm.com, allencomm.com

