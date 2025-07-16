IMPORTANT NOTICE TO LION STREET CUSTOMERS: GWG L BOND INVESTORS URGED TO TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for A Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing an Additional Potential Recovery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes urges investors who purchased GWG L Bonds through Lion Street Financial to contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss pursuing an additional potential recovery through FINRA arbitration.With the GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy plan offering only a 3% recovery to L bondholders, affected investors may pursue an additional potential recovery through a FINRA arbitration claim against Lion Street Financial. It is critical that GWG L Bond investors explore all of their legal options outside of the bankruptcy (Case No. 22-90032).KlaymanToskes is currently representing GWG L Bond investors nationwide in matters involving brokerage firms and financial advisors who recommended these complex, high-risk investments. FINRA arbitration may offer a path for those seeking to recover GWG losses from firms such as Lion Street Financial.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million* in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes (*exclusive of attorneys fees and costs). Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

