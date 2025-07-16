Wonder Woman comic #1, autographed Babe Ruth baseball card among highlights of Hake's big pop culture auction July 29-30

Wonder Woman No. 1, Summer 1942, CGC 3.0 Good/VG, with retelling of Wonder Woman origin story and first appearance of main foe Ares. First issue in which Wonder Woman appears in her own title book. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000 1929 R316 Kashin Publications Babe Ruth (HOF) signed card, PSA 2 (MK) with PSA/DNA 7 autograph grade. Card was signed in 1932, possibly at a game, while Ruth was still playing pro ball. Open estimate Gene Colan (1926-2011) pen and ink original art for cover of Sub-Mariner #11, Marvel, March 1969. Extensive handwritten notes on margins, including instructions regarding coloring for cover. Artboard size: 11 5/8in x 17.5in. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000 Kenner 1978 Star Wars Early Bird Special Early Bird Certificate Package store display, AFA 70 EX+. Designed to hold stiff illustrated cardboard envelopes, each containing a sealed mail-in kit. First-ever example seen at auction. Open estimate Transformers 1986 Series 3-Trypticon (Decepticon Dinosaur/City/Battle Station), AFA 80 Q-NM. First example to appear at auction. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000

In the 1980s, the Transformers Trypticon and GI Joe Hovercraft Killer W.H.A.L.E. were very expensive toys. If some other kid in the neighborhood had one, their house is where everyone would go.” — Alex Winter, President of Hake's Auctions

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hake’s July 29-30 online-only auction offers collectors a top-notch mix of pop culture rarities crossing literally hundreds of categories. Highlighted by exceptional pieces from long-held collections of every imaginable type, the 1,562-lot selection, with its tremendous variety, makes it possible for everyone to discover and bid on something exciting and special. From original comic art, GI Joe and Star Wars figures to early Disney toys, sports and political memorabilia, the all-inclusive pop culture mix covers all the bases.In the DC comics domain, the big three are Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, but to own a copy of Action Comics #1 or Detective Comics #27 – the books in which the Man of Steel and Caped Crusader first appeared, respectively – would be cost-prohibitive for many. That leaves one of the strongest superheroes of all time: Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman. While she first appeared in All Star Comics #8 in 1941, she earned her own comic book title in summer of 1942. A CGC 3.0 Good/VG example of Wonder Woman No. 1, which retells the origin story of the Amazonian demigoddess and includes the first appearance of her main foe Ares, is a highlight of Hake’s July sale. Written by William Moulton Marston with art by HG Peter. Its auction estimate is set at $20,000-$35,000.Several outstanding pieces of original comic book art are likely to land in the top 10. First, there’s Brian Bolland’s signed original pen and ink cover art from an early run of 2000 AD, Issue 197, featuring Judge Dredd. The book was released by Fleetway Publications on January 31, 1981, and its cover features an amazing image of Judge Dredd being blown from his Lawmaster motorcycle as an atomic bomb explodes. It is particularly desirable because not all issues of 2000 AD depict the lead character, nor were they all created by Bolland, the British artist most closely associated with Dredd. To many Americans, this issue would have been their first exposure to the futuristic law enforcer from Mega-City One. Estimate: $35,000-$50,000Next up is Gil Kane’s (1926-2000) original art for the cover of Star Wars Weekly #8 from Marvel UK’s 12-issue comic series that reprinted their American counterpart’s 6-issue Star Wars series. This art is unique to the UK because there was never a US version of this cover, which portrays a fight between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with C-3PO and R2-D2 in the background and Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Chewbacca looking on. Fresh to the market from a private collection, it is only the second cover artwork from a Marvel UK adaptation issue ever to come to auction. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000More than a century after he first stepped onto a pro baseball diamond, the immortal Hall of Famer Babe Ruth is still widely regarded as the greatest baseball player who ever lived. In ESPN’s 2025 Hall of 100, the “Bambino” still holds the #1 spot, followed by such legends as Willie Mays and Ted Williams. In their July auction, Hake’s includes a wonderful collectible from Ruth’s storied career – a 1929 R316 Kashin Publications baseball card clearly autographed (in 1932) by the home run king himself. The card shows Ruth in his Yankees uniform ready to swing at a pitch. PSA-graded 2 (MK) with a PSA/DNA 7 autograph grade, it has an open estimate and has already surpassed its required starting bid of $10,000.Every Hake’s pop culture auction includes stellar political memorabilia. The July event is no exception. One of the rarest pieces in the entire sale is an Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson 1864 “National Union Ticket” fabric broadside with a 26-star American Flag and the names of 26 electors who represented the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that year. One of only three examples known to Hake’s political experts, this important broadside was formerly in the collection of legendary collectors Rex and Patti Stark. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000Three consecutive lots comprise the ultimate Kenner Star Wars Early Bird trio. A Kenner 1978 Star Wars Early Bird Special Early Bird Certificate Package store display, graded AFA 70 EX+, is constructed of thin cardboard similar to the type used for the backdrop of Sears’ Cantina Adventure Playset. It was designed to hold stiff illustrated cardboard envelopes, each containing a sealed kit available for a limited time to mail-order the first set of four action figures (Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and R2-D2). This is the only example of its type ever to come to auction in any grade. The first and the best, it’s offered with an open estimate. It is followed in the auction by a 1977 Star Wars Early Bird Certificate Package ($10,000-$20,000) and 1978 Star Wars Early Bird Mail-Way Kit with figures including a Double-Telescoping Luke Skywalker ($20,000-$35,000). All three lots have high grades and are unique in their own way.Star Wars collectors love the esoteric, and one auction lot that certainly lives up to that description is an extremely rare, factory-sealed 1983 CBS/Fox Home Video VHS tape for George Lucas’ original 1977 sci-fi epic Star Wars. Designed as a drawer box with a fitted inner tray, and retaining its slip case, this obscure tape is one of fewer than five known sealed copies of the 1983 release. Its pre-sale estimate is $10,000-$20,000.A strong auction performance is expected for a Mattel Masters of the Universe 1983 Battle For Eternia Series 2 window-box gift set, graded AFA 60 Y-EX. The set consists of 5.5-inch-tall figures of both Skeletor and Man-E-Faces with weapons and a 9.5-inch-long Panthor mount. Only two examples of this specific type of gift set have been graded by AFA (both AFA 60Y, none higher), and this marks the first time such a set has ever come to auction. Because of its great rarity and no available comparables from prior auctions, it has an open estimate.Sometimes it’s good to take a break from politics and world news to reflect on carefree childhood memories, especially those connected with a favorite toy. To many boys and girls of the 1980s, it would have been a dream come true to own a Transformers 1986 Series 3 - Trypticon (Decepticon Dinosaur/City/Battle Station) with its transforming mini-car Full-Tilt and tank named Brunt. However, not many youngsters got their wish.“It was a giant, expensive toy, so if some other kid in the neighborhood had one, their house is where everyone would congregate,” said Alex Winter, president of Hake’s Auctions. “Few toys have had the staying power of Trypticon – it’s hard to beat a dinosaur-robot combination. Hasbro is still producing Trypticons, and the nostalgia for the earliest versions is huge.” The set in the auction is an especially-rare first-release version that only saw limited production and did not come with a poster, as later versions did. Graded AFA 80 Q-NM, it is one of only four examples of its type to be graded by AFA and the only one in its high grade. The July 29-30 auction marks the first time a set of its exact type will have appeared at auction. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000Another large and costly toy that relatively few parents could have afforded 40 years ago was Hasbro’s GI Joe Hovercraft (Killer W.H.A.L.E.) Series 3 vehicle, released in 1984. Hake’s July 29-30 auction offers a golden opportunity for Joe fans to own one, factory-sealed and AFA-graded 85 NM+. “Among GI Joe collectors, it’s considered iconic because of its appearances in comic books, TV commercials, on trading cards and in the GI Joe cartoon. It’s one of the toys they clamor for. There was a lot of excitement about it at the GI Joe convention where we promoted it last month,” Winter said. Auction estimate: $10,000-$20,000From the golden era of toy production comes a rare 1930s (Japan) Mickey Mouse and Betty Boop “Time Is Gold” celluloid wind-up toy, complete with its elusive original cardboard box with pictorial label. The toy’s design includes a smiling pie-eyed Mickey standing beside a simulated clock with movable hands. The only known example retaining its original box, the toy’s line of provenance includes the collections of Thom Carchedi, Monique Knowlton, and Carl Lobel. It is one of the rarest of all Mickey and Betty toys and carries a $10,000-$20,000 estimate.Hake’s July 29-30, 2025 online auction is now open for bidding. For a free printed catalog or additional information on any item in the sale, call +1 866-404-9800 or +1 717-434-1600; or email hakes@hakes.com. View the online catalog and sign up to bid at https://hakes.com/

