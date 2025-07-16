GNDC Announces Winners of the National Civics Bee® North Dakota State Finals

Today, [July 11, 2025] the Greater North Dakota Chamber (GNDC) hosted the 2025 National Civics Bee® North Dakota State Finals at the University of Mary in Bismarck—an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Clara Z., Chilaka U., and Kesli L. were named the top three finalists of the competition, organized in partnership with The Civic Trust® of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.



“This event is a powerful reminder that the next generation is paying attention—and ready to lead,” said Arik Spencer, President and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber. “We’re proud to support opportunities like this that encourage civic engagement, leadership, and community-minded thinking among our state’s youth.”



“We are facing a civics crisis in America. Surveys show that 70% of adults cannot pass a basic civics quiz, and 79% of 8th graders fall below proficiency in civics. This threatens the strength, prosperity, and resilience of our nation,” said Hilary Crow, Vice President of Civics at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “The National Civics Bee is dedicated to enhancing civics knowledge, skills, and disposition among young people and adults alike, inspiring the next generation to make a positive impact in their communities.”



A total of 7 student finalists advanced to the North Dakota Finals after competing in a local chamber competition. The event featured two rounds of civics-based questions, followed by a live Q&A round where students presented thoughtful, original solutions to real-world community issues.

First Place: Clara Z. , from Erik Ramstad Middle School

Second Place: Chilaka U., from Our Redeemer's Christian School

Third Place: Kesli L., from Williston Middle School Central Campus

Cory Fong, Director of External Affairs, MDU Resources Group & former ND Tax Commissioner

Greta Silewski, Project Consultant, Thales USA

Marie Buchli, Vice President of Regional Operations, Junior Achievement North

Judges for the competition included:The top three finalists impressed the panel with their clear understanding of civics, strong public speaking skills, and ability to think critically under pressure.

Finalists received cash prizes, with $1,000 awarded to the first-place winner. As North Dakota’s champion, Clara Z. will advance to the National Civics Bee Championship in Washington, D.C. on November 10 & 11. Prizes at the national competition include a $100,000 529 college savings plan for first place, $25,000 for second, and $15,000 for third.



“I am just excited to represent my state,” said Clara Z. “North Dakota is not a very big state – I don’t think a lot of people know it. I am excited to have the opportunity to bring it to the nationals.”



This year marks a milestone for North Dakota—as Clara Z. advances, it would be the first time a student from the state competes on this national stage.



