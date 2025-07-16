BRIDGE Transition: Answers to Your Latest Questions

North Dakota’s BRIDGE initiative is moving full speed ahead as we prepare to launch Infinite Campus as our new statewide Student Information System (SIS) in July 2026. This work is part of a broader effort to modernize how education data is collected, connected, and used to support student success. We continue to address real questions from the field to help educators stay informed and ready for what’s next.

Q: Is STARS going away?

A: Yes, STARS will eventually be phased out. However, its core outcomes and reporting functions will remain integrated within the new BRIDGE data ecosystem.

Yes, STARS will eventually be phased out. However, its core outcomes and reporting functions will remain integrated within the new BRIDGE data ecosystem.

A: Yes. NDDPI's Specially Designed Services team is collaborating with Infinite Campus to configure a module that replicates TieNet’s functionality within the new system.

Yes. NDDPI's Specially Designed Services team is collaborating with Infinite Campus to configure a module that replicates TieNet's functionality within the new system.

A: No, districts will not have access to PowerSchool once Infinite Campus goes live. However, they will retain access to their archived PowerSchool data.

No, districts will not have access to PowerSchool once Infinite Campus goes live. However, they will retain access to their archived PowerSchool data.

A: These remain local control decisions. While lack of standardization can limit automation, NDDPI has limited authority to require uniformity across districts. Districts will continue to map their local values to established codes within the SIS. While BRIDGE aims to support the automation of state and federal reporting and aggregate data analysis, reaching this goal requires strong collaboration between the state and districts. Some barriers include state reporting needs that extend beyond what LEA systems currently collect, unique reporting requirements for certain schools, and inconsistent data quality at the source. Districts will still be responsible for verifying their data. However, by implementing BRIDGE, we are creating a more unified system that reduces duplication and moves the state forward in its data modernization efforts.

Have a question you’d like answered in a future FAQ? Let us know at BRIDGE@nd.gov. We’re committed to keeping you informed and supported every step of the way.