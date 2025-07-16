Following Trump cut to LGBTQ youth suicide hotline, California steps up to fill the gap

“To every young person who identifies as LGBTQ+: You matter. You are not alone. California will continue to show up for you with care, with compassion, and with action,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary of CalHHS. “Through this partnership, California will continue to lead, providing enhanced support for these young people.”

“There could not be a more stark reminder of the moral bankruptcy of this Administration than cutting off suicide prevention resources for LGQBT youth. These are young people reaching out in their time of deepest crisis—andI’m proud of California’s work to partner with the Trevor Project to creatively address this need. No matter what this Administration throws at us, I know this state will always meet cruelty with kindness and stand up for what’s right,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

California’s crisis call centers

Across California, twelve 988 call centers remain staffed around the clock by trained crisis counselors, ready to support anyone in behavioral health crises, including LGBTQ youth.

If you, a friend, or a loved one are in crisis or thinking about suicide, you can call, chat, or text 988 and be immediately connected to skilled counselors at all times. Specialized services for LGBTQ youth are also available via The Trevor Project hotline at 1‑866‑488‑7386, which continues as a state-endorsed access point.



State supports

California’s Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI), a key component of Governor’ Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, offers behavioral health services and supports for children, youth, and families. In addition to focused messaging for LGBTQ youth within three ongoing statewide youth mental health campaigns, CYBHI has funded more than a dozen community organizations to provide targeted services for LGBTQ youth by establishing or expanding LGBTQ community spaces, increasing workforce supports, reducing behavioral health stigma, and raising awareness about suicide prevention.

Additional free continuum-of-care services are available to help address concerns before they become crises, including peer support through CalHOPE and virtual behavioral health services platforms BrightLife Kids and Soluna. These resources are available for all California youth, young adults, and families, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

Why this matters

LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers, and without affirming services, their risk increases dramatically. Since its launch in 2022, the 988 LGBTQ+ “Press 3” line connected more than 1.5 million in crisis.

How to get help

Call, text or chat 988 at any time to be connected with trained crisis counselors.

Text PRIDE, or dial 1‑866‑488‑7386, to reach Trevor Project specialists.

Visit CalHOPE for non-crisis peer and family support.