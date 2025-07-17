Free Community Health Fair Brings Comprehensive Wellness Services to Local Residents

Liberty Temple Chicago 2025 Health Fair

Event Offers No-Cost Health Screenings, Professional Services, and Life-Saving Education

We want this to be more than just a health screening event. It's about building a healthier, more connected community where everyone has the tools and knowledge they need to live well.” — Apostle Victoria Turner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local residents will have access to essential health services, preventive screenings, and wellness education at no cost during the upcoming Community Health Fair. The event aims to remove barriers to healthcare access while promoting wellness and disease prevention throughout the community.

The health fair will provide comprehensive screenings including blood pressure monitoring, glucose testing, cholesterol assessments, vision and hearing evaluations, and dental health checkups. These screenings can help detect potential health issues early, when they are most treatable and manageable.

"This event represents our commitment to making healthcare accessible to everyone in our community," said Apostle Victoria Turner. "By offering these services free of charge, we're ensuring that cost is never a barrier to taking care of your health."

Professional healthcare practitioners will be on-site to provide chiropractic assessments, nutrition counseling focused on healthy eating habits, and therapeutic massage services. The event will also feature critical public health education, including an addiction awareness discussion and hands-on Narcan training that could help community members save lives during opioid overdose emergencies.

Wellness vendors will offer information and resources covering mental health support, addiction recovery, cancer awareness and prevention, diabetes management, health insurance navigation, caregiving resources, and children's health topics. Local health organizations such as American Cancer Society, Northwestern Medicine, and University of Chicago Medicine will be present, alongside 17 other trusted vendors and service providers dedicated to health, wellness, and community uplift.

The family-friendly event welcomes all ages and includes a complimentary lunch for all attendees. A line dancing session will provide fun physical activity and demonstrate how exercise can be enjoyable and social.

"We want this to be more than just a health screening event," added Apostle Victoria Turner. "It's about building a healthier, more connected community where everyone has the tools and knowledge they need to live well." These resources will help attendees connect with ongoing support services and educational materials they can take home.

The Community Health Fair will take place on this Sunday, July 20th from 12 PM – 3 PM at Liberty Temple- 2233 W. 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620. No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Free parking will be available.

For more information about the Community Health Fair, contact Apostle Victoria Turner at 773-273-8550 or email us at info@libertytemplechicago.org.

About Liberty Temple Chicago: Our community, united by the motto "Share together. Commune together. Care together. Give together," is dedicated to fostering a community deeply rooted in compassion and unity.

It started with a vision.

In 1982, Apostle Clifford and Pastor Denise Turner founded Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church & World Outreach Ministries with a bold commitment to unity, sacrifice, and service through the community fellowship.

That vision stretched far beyond the sanctuary—reaching cities and nations, launching training centers, and advancing holistic well-being. Apostle Turner, a trailblazer in ministry and media, left a legacy of innovation and impact, including the Emmy Award-winning show The Awakening.

Today, that same vision lives on.

Liberty Temple Chicago remains rooted in the heart of Chicago’s South Side, actively serving the community through health fairs, food and clothing drives, back-to-school initiatives, youth mentoring, financial literacy workshops, and spiritual development programs. We are a church without walls—dedicated to healing, empowering, and transforming lives through Christ.

The vision is still ongoing through their family’s legacy.

