Acoustic Insulation Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Acoustic Insulation Market by material type, sales channel, and end user: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021-2030," the acoustic insulation market size was valued at $12,274.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,205.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1759 Acoustic insulation is a technique used for reducing, cancelling, or controlling sound and noise levels generated by machines and other sources to improve the environment and meet regulatory requirements. Noise reduction and absorption may both be achieved with sound proofing and acoustic insulating materials. Noise absorption lowers echoes, reverberating, repetition, and reflection by reducing energy of sound waves as they pass through a location.One of the most difficult aspects of architecture and construction is acoustic design. Major acoustical criteria alter depending on the use of a building or a room, and are centered on sound management across spaces, sound control inside a room, and hearing efficiency in conference rooms and auditoriums. Acoustic insulation systems are turnkey solutions for achieving optimal acoustic quality in buildings. Insulation in buildings is intended to reduce transfer of airborne and structural noise across different rooms.Plastic foams are the most widely used acoustic insulation material, owing to their superior sound-absorbing and vibration-dampening properties, which contributes toward increased comfort and safety. Sound insulation from these materials can lower noise by up to 50% compared to standard insulating materials such as bitumen sheet or fiber belt. Stone wool is also utilized for resisting immense sound and echo, owing to its better efficiency in lowering noise, good thermal insulation, ease of installation, and improved fire resistance. These acoustic insulation market growth are highly adopted in residential and commercial buildings. Building rules and regulations are changing, new structures are being built, population growth is increasing, and energy prices are all contributing toward the market growth in this segment. In the transportation segment, rise in need for acoustic insulation from automotive and aerospace industries is responsible for this segment's rapid expansion. The market for acoustic insulation in this industry is driven by increased advancements and operations in the transportation industry for soundproofing applications.Enquire Before BuyingMoreover, key players in the market are focusing on increasing their product portfolio and expanding their business to fulfil rising market demands. For instance, in January 2020, BASF SE introduced Basotect UF+, a new foam grade acoustic insulator, which is sound-absorbing and thermally insulating foam designed for use in rail vehicles and construction. Similarly, in July 2020, Owens Corning introduced its FORMULAR NGX product range. This innovative product of acoustic insulation polystyrene foam uses a blowing agent that reduces global warming potential by 90% without affecting insulation performance. As a result, such advanced and latest products are creating growth opportunities in the market.However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the acoustic insulation market had to stop their business countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of acoustic insulation companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials also constricted supply of equipment of acoustic insulations has negatively influenced growth of the market. Competition AnalysisKey companies profiled in the acoustic insulation market report include Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Owens Corning, Fletcher Insulation, Knauf Gips KG, Trelleborg AB, Saint-Gobain S.A., Paroc Group Oy, Armacell GmbH, and BASF SE.Key Findings Of The StudyThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging acoustic insulation market trends and dynamics.Depending on material type, the plastic foam segment dominated the acoustic insulation market share, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the others segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By end user, the building and construction segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth acoustic insulation market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.Request CustomizationThe key players within the acoustic insulation are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the acoustic insulation industry. 