Attorney Doug Broden Steps Away from Devils Lake Juvenile Treatment Court

After 16 years with Devils Lake Juvenile Treatment Court, Defense Attorney Doug Broden has decided to step down. Doug has been part of that team since the court started in 2009. Defense Attorney Carrie Francis will also step away from Juvenile Treatment Court in Minot after 15 years with the program. Jess Throlson, Manager of Specialized Dockets, expressed gratefulness to both Doug and Carrie for their commitment to the program, and welcomed Cassey Schmiess (Devils Lake) and Morgan McCormick (Minot) who will be stepping into these positions. Above, Jess Throlson, Manager of Specialized Dockets, presents Doug Broden with a plaque recognizing his service to the Devils Lake Juvenile Treatment Court.

