WORLD-RENOWNED CHEFS EDDIE GARZA AND IVÁN CASTRO JOIN FORCES IN FAVOR OF ANIMAL HEROES IN MEXICO CITY

Chef Eddie Garza-Buchting (Left) & Chef Ivan Castro at Green Gala Mexico. Photo: Elisea PR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the most renowned names in the culinary world united for a cause that promoted compassion, sustainability, and social responsibility. Chef Eddie Garza, internationally recognized as one of the top 20 plant-based chefs in the world, and Chef Iván Castro, honored by the Michelin Guide and awarded Bib Gourmand for three consecutive years for his restaurant La Bartola in Toronto, collaborated to organize the Green Gala Mexico, an exclusive charity dinner dedicated to supporting Animal Heroes, an organization committed to defending and protecting animals in Mexico.

This extraordinary event took place at MAIA Contemporary in Mexico City on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025.

Guests enjoyed an intimate evening with a carefully crafted 5-course menu, 100% plant-based and aligned with a zero-waste philosophy, designed by the renowned chefs Garza and Castro. The vibrant atmosphere promised to be a space filled with inspiration, purpose, awareness, and community commitment.

The sold-out, Green Gala Mexico aimed to raise vital funds for Animal Heroes, helping sustain their essential work in defending and protecting animals. The night also featured special guests including recording artist and actress Carina Ricco, actress Fiona Palomo, Jenary Bloom and Luna (Drag Race Mexico), actor Alan Alarcón, and recording artist Paco de María adding extra significance to this impactful gathering.

“The kitchen has the power to change hearts and minds. Through this event, we not only shared a delicious plant-based meal, but also advocated for a kinder, more sustainable world where animals are protected and compassion guides our way." — Chef Eddie Garza

“Food is a universal language that can inspire action. By joining forces for this cause, we hoped to demonstrate that delicious and sustainable gastronomy can be a powerful tool for change and empathy toward all living beings." — Chef Iván Castro

Contributions from attendees directly supported the urgent and valuable mission of Animal Heroes, fostering a more just and compassionate world for animals.

