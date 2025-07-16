Pride Holdings Group (Formerly Parliament House Enterprises Inc.) Acquires Historic Castello di Camino in Northern Italy, Establishes European Headquarters

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pride Holdings Group (PHSE), a global leader in LGBTQ+- centered hospitality and lifestyle investments, proudly announces the acquisition of the historic Castello di Camino, located in the Piedmont region of northern Italy. This landmark purchase marks a bold and symbolic step in PHG’s international expansion, establishing the Castle as its official European headquarters.Dating back to the 11th century, Castello di Camino is regarded as one of the most iconic and culturally significant castles in Italy. With its stunning architecture, sweeping views of the Monferrato hills, and rich heritage, the estate offers an ideal foundation for PHG’s European vision.Michael Barrett, CEO of Pride Holdings Group, shared the company’s inspiration for the acquisition: “When deciding to buy the Castello di Camino, we understood that it is one of the most famous castles in Italy. Such an acquisition is a statement play for the LGBTQ community. This will be the home and headquarters of our European expansion. We now fully intend to acquire additional signature assets for the LGBTQ community in Europe.”The castle will serve as a flagship destination for luxury events, cultural programming, and community engagement, while also anchoring PHG’s broader strategy to acquire and elevate signature LGBTQ+ assets across the continent.This acquisition follows Pride Holdings Group’s recent expansion into Australia and Asia, further cementing its position as a global powerhouse in LGBTQ+ hospitality and brand development.

