Y-KNOT, Inc., Welcomes Dynamic New Board Members to Empower the Next Generation.

OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Y-KNOT, Inc. , the youth empowerment powerhouse known for inspiring and transforming young lives, proudly announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Benjamin “Ben” Anderson, Erin Wallace, and Courtenay Griffin, MBA. These bold changemakers bring powerhouse experience and passion to Y-KNOT, Inc.’s mission: changing the world one child at a time.With backgrounds spanning business strategy, community development, and nonprofit leadership, each new member adds valuable insight and heart to Y-KNOT, Inc.’s growing impact in youth mentorship and leadership development.“We’re not just growing a board, we’re growing a movement,” said Regina Gibbons , Executive Director of Y-KNOT, Inc. “Ben, Erin, and Courtenay are the kind of leaders our youth deserve: vision-driven and action-oriented. Their support will be key as we step into a bold new chapter.”Board Chair Tracey Wells-Huggins echoed the excitement: "These new leaders embody the spirit of Y-KNOT, Inc. Together, we’re not just building futures, we're building freedom, purpose, and power for our youth.”Y-KNOT, Inc.’s vibrant new leadership comes at a time of growing demand for programming that truly listens to and lifts up young people. These appointments signal the organization's unstoppable commitment to innovation, equity, and empowerment.To learn more, visit www.yknotinc.org or follow Y-KNOT, Inc. on social media for updates, stories, and ways to get involved.Empowering youth to lead fulfilled, fearless lives.About Y-KNOT, Inc.Y-KNOT, Inc. empowers youth to reimagine what’s possible for their lives. By sparking a lifelong thirst for knowledge, encouraging innovative ideas, and providing real opportunities, Y-KNOT, Inc. helps young people grow into leaders committed to making a difference. The organization’s holistic approach supports every part of a youth’s journey including teaching valuable life skills, inspiring resilience, and nurturing each child’s unique strengths. Through mentorship, hands-on programs, and a deep belief in youth potential, Y-KNOT, Inc. is transforming futures and building a new generation ready to change the world, one child at a time.For more information on Y-KNOT, Inc., contact:Regina Gibbons, Executive Director+1 (301) 839-9668Email: rgibbons@yknotinc.orgWebsite: www.yknotinc.org Instagram: @y_knot_incFacebook: Y-KNOT Inc.

