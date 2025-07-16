Shapiro Administration Celebrates Kolmar’s New $60 Million Manufacturing Facility in Lackawanna County

The cosmetics manufacturing company is expanding its presence in Northeastern Pennsylvania thanks to Commonwealth investments – creating 280 additional jobs and retaining an additional 290 existing jobs.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, increase our competitiveness, and further position Pennsylvania as a leader in job creation and economic development.

Olyphant, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration and the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce celebrated the growth of Kolmar USA with a ribbon cutting at its new $60 million facility within Scott Technology Park in Lackawanna County. Kolmar’s second campus will create an additional 280 new jobs, while retaining an additional 290 existing positions.

“This project marks a big win for Kolmar, Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the entire Commonwealth,” said Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger. “Manufacturing is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s dynamic economy, which it why it is one of the key industries the Shapiro Administration has focused on in Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy. We will continue to double down on our efforts to show the world that Pennsylvania is the premiere place to grow and maintain business.”

The project, initially announced in 2019, included an incentive package from DCED for $480,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits (JCTC) and a $126,000 WEDnet grant to train workers. The project is also located in a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) which has provided the company $4.6 million in tax benefits. Since 1993, Kolmar has maintained its headquarters in Northeastern Pennsylvania, leading in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of cosmetics and personal care products. The company’s expansion project includes new administrative offices, as well as warehousing and state-of-the art production capabilities.

“The KOZ designation provides a tremendous opportunity for us to grow while also contributing to the revitalization of an area ready for new investment,” said Kolmar CEO Yong Chul “Ben” Hur. “This new facility isn’t just about growing our production capabilities — it’s about creating new opportunities, strengthening our community, and building the future of a beauty manufacturing hub right here in northeast Pennsylvania.”

“Kolmar’s expansion perfectly illustrates Lackawanna County’s suitability for a wide range of industrial development,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan. “The county is an ideal location not just for manufacturing or logistics, but for corporate management and the entire spectrum of business operations. We thank Kolmar for its major expansion and investment, and especially for demonstrating that Lackawanna County works.”

“The continued investment by Kolmar in Scott Township and Lackawanna County represents a powerful affirmation of our shared commitment to long-term growth and innovation,” said Bob Durkin, President of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. “As the developer of Scott Technology Park, the Chamber through its industrial development affiliate SLIBCO, is pleased to provide a setting that enables companies like Kolmar to expand, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to our regional economy.”

“Scott Township would like to congratulate Kolmar on completion of the first phase of their expansion,” said Township Administrator Carl Ferraro. “As one of the Township’s largest employers, their continued success is a benefit to all of Scott Township and its residents.

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.2 billion in private sector investments, creating nearly 11,000 jobs. Last month, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth had secured a $20 billion investment from Amazon, the largest single private investment in the state’s history.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, boosting Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #