Grand Forks Veterans Treatment Court Continues to Thrive

The Grand Fork’s Veterans Treatment Court contuinues to thrive  Each week the mentors and participants are invited to participate in pro-social activities.  Eating out together has been one of the most popular.  This group also goes fishing, participates in a variety of veterans activities and anything else they can think of. 

The Veterans Treatment Court has created a community of support around its participants. As participants graduate, many of them have expressed an interest in continuing their support for the program. This group of graduates are creating an alumni group to continue to support each other and to jointly support the current participants and treatment court team.

The mentor program pairs court participants with individuals with similar military and substance use or mental health history. This program continues to be a key piece of this court and mentors join their participants at court each week. Throughout the week, the mentors and participants connect through conversation and social activities like weekly lunches at local restaurants and movie nights.

Grand Forks Veterans Treatment Court Continues to Thrive

