Voltage Park joins NSF-led National AI Research Resource pilot to expand access to advanced computing

The U.S. National Science Foundation is proud to announce a new partnership with Voltage Park in support of the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) pilot — a transformative public-private initiative designed to drive U.S. AI innovation, discovery and national competitiveness by expanding access to the tools and resources essential for cutting-edge AI resources for researchers and educators across the country.

Voltage Park, a company committed to broadening access to AI infrastructure, will contribute high-performance cloud computing resources and expert support to help researchers nationwide pursue breakthrough innovations in AI. As part of the partnership, Voltage Park will provide one million NVIDIA H100 GPU hours, enabling a diverse range of AI research projects in science, engineering, health, climate, and more.

"Voltage Park's participation significantly strengthens our ability to deliver on the promise of the NAIRR pilot," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. "By partnering with visionary private sector organizations like Voltage Park, we are expanding the frontiers of AI research and ensuring that the US continues to lead in AI innovation."

​​​“Expanding access to advanced computing is not just a technical initiative—it’s a strategic priority,” said Ozan Kaya, Chief Executive Officer of Voltage Park. “By lowering the barriers to high-performance AI infrastructure, we can unlock innovation from a more diverse and representative set of researchers. That inclusivity is what drives truly impactful AI—and strengthens our national edge in the global innovation landscape.”

The NAIRR pilot, launched in 2024 and led by NSF, is a two-year proof-of-concept designed to inform the development of a full-scale national infrastructure. It connects researchers to a distributed ecosystem of computational, data, software, model, training, and user support resources essential for advancing AI research, development, and workforce training.

The pilot brings together 12 federal agencies and now 27 partners from the private sector, nonprofit, and philanthropic communities, reflecting a whole-of-nation approach to building a more inclusive and impactful AI research ecosystem.

Voltage Park's team will work closely with NAIRR pilot operations staff to match researchers with the most appropriate resources, ensuring they receive expert support and training to maximize their use of the computing time provided.

This collaboration exemplifies NSF's commitment to forging strategic partnerships that advance U.S. leadership in AI while promoting innovation, economic growth and national competitiveness.