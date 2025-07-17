Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Proudly Sponsors Las Patronas 79th Annual Jewel Ball 'Back En Pointe'

Las Patronas 79th Annual Jewel Ball, "Back En Pointe," scheduled for Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, California’s premier luxury garment care specialist, is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of the Las Patronas 79th Annual Jewel Ball

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, California’s premier luxury garment care specialist, is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of the Las Patronas 79th Annual Jewel Ball, "Back En Pointe," scheduled for Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

The ballet and Parisian-themed gala will transport guests to the grandeur of the Palais Garnier, featuring an opulent evening of dinner and dancing, a historical costume exhibit, and surprise performances. The event will benefit six major nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County as part of Las Patronas' ongoing commitment to local charitable giving.

"Since its founding, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has proudly supported the La Jolla, San Diego, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, and Del Mar communities and congratulates the Las Patronas organization on its ongoing fundraising efforts," said Chuck Horst, President of Margaret's the Couture Cleaner.

Las Patronas, established in 1946, has donated nearly $30 million to more than a thousand charitable organizations locally through year-long grant cycles. The organization's active members spend months creating handmade decorations and design elements to transform the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club into a unique fantasyland for each annual ball.

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner's partnership with Las Patronas reflects the company's deep commitment to supporting San Diego County's cultural and philanthropic community. As the nation's leading service provider for couture garments, vintage costumes, handbags, bridal gowns, and leather goods, Margaret's understands the importance of preserving and caring for the finest details, much like Las Patronas' dedication to supporting local organizations with meticulous attention and care.

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

Since 1953, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has assembled a dedicated and experienced service team with an excellent reputation as the nation's first Five Star Certified Couture Cleaner®. The company has developed proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and repairing leathers, suedes, and textiles, earning recognition as "Drive's Most Recommended" cleaner. Margaret's specializes in couture wardrobe care, handbags and accessories, leather and suede restoration, household services, fire and flood restoration, and bridal gown care and preservation. With locations in La Jolla, San Diego, Del Mar/Rancho Santa Fe, Newport Beach, and Los Angeles, plus nationwide CleanByMail® service, Margaret's serves discerning clients across the country.

About Las Patronas

Founded in 1946, Las Patronas is a La Jolla-based philanthropy group that has donated nearly $30 million to more than a thousand charitable organizations in San Diego County. All funds raised stay local and are distributed to grassroots nonprofits and prominent organizations providing valuable community services in health, education, social services, and cultural arts.

Media Contact: Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Phone: Katia Graytok (866) 454-2375 Website: margarets.com

Las Patronas Website: laspatronas.org

