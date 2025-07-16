Maryland Department of the Environment Announces $27 Million in Clean Water Infrastructure Funding for Baltimore City and Kent, Prince George’s, Somerset Counties

Infrastructure investments part of $400 million supporting hundreds of local jobs, higher property values, public safety



BALTIMORE (July 16, 2025) – The Maryland Board of Public Works today approved more than $27 million in funding to support water infrastructure projects in Baltimore City and Kent, Prince George’s, Somerset Counties that create jobs and enhance flood protections.

“These clean water projects create stronger and safer communities and a more competitive Maryland,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain. “We’re talking about a strengthened and growing Maryland economy through local jobs, increased property values and the boost to tourism that comes with a cleaner Chesapeake Bay.”

Governor Wes Moore included more than $400 million in his FY26 budget for Chesapeake Bay and clean water projects. These projects create local jobs, improve public spaces and enhance property values. Cleaner waterways bolster tourism in Maryland, which generates about $3.2 billion a year in economic activity. Improved water quality and habitat also benefits Maryland’s seafood industry, which contributes nearly $600 million to the state’s economy each year.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade – Kent County (Rock Hall)

Rock Hall will receive more than $19 million from the Bay Restoration Fund and a $1.5 million Chesapeake Bay Water Quality Supplemental Assistance grant to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant. Once completed, the upgraded facility will reduce nitrogen pollution by 83 percent and phosphorus pollution by 70 percent to Gray’s Inn Creek and, ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay.

Stormwater System Improvements – Prince George’s County (College Park)

Prince George’s County will receive up to $5 million from the Comprehensive Flood Management Grant Program to improve storm drains and reduce chronic flooding in the Calvert Hills neighborhood of College Park.

Wastewater System Upgrade – Somerset County (Smith Island)

The Somerset County Sanitary District will receive nearly $900,000 in grant funding for the next phase of a project to decommission an aging wastewater treatment plant on Smith Island. The project includes upgrades to the island’s wastewater collection system and the planning, design, and construction of a new nutrient treatment facility. Once complete, the plant will reduce nitrogen pollution by 83 percent and phosphorus pollution by 90 percent to the Frances Gut and Chesapeake Bay. The funding includes a $600,000 Comprehensive Flood Management Grant.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade – Kent County (Sudlersville)

Sudlersville will receive a $93,360 Bay Restoration Fund grant for the planning and design of improvements to its wastewater treatment plant. Although a nutrient reduction upgrade was completed in 2016, the plant has struggled to consistently meet permit limits. The new improvements aim to achieve the original goal of reducing nitrogen by 83 percent and phosphorus by 90 percent to Red Lion’s Branch, a tributary of the Upper Chester River, and the Chesapeake Bay.

Flood Warning System – Baltimore City

Baltimore City will receive $221,250 in Comprehensive Flood Management Grant Program funding to help reduce flood risks in the Frederick Avenue Corridor. The project includes installing solar-powered high water sensors and signalized warning signage in a frequently flooded area.



# # #