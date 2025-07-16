Celebration of Statehood Day in Athens

SLOVENIA, July 16 - Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia in Greece, Tamara Weingerl Požar, delivered an opening address in which she congratulated Slovenians on the national holiday and reflected on the events of 34 years ago. During that pivotal period, the Slovenian national anthem was chosen—an anthem that clearly expresses the wish for an end to all violence, for nations to be free, and for people around the world to live together in peace as neighbors, not enemies. She emphasized that the message of the anthem is also reflected in Slovenia's foreign policy.

Ambassador Weingerl Požar highlighted the achievements of Slovenian diplomacy since its independence and referred to the anniversary of Slovenia’s accession to the United Nations, which gave Slovenia a voice on the international stage—one it has actively and responsibly used ever since. She also mentioned Slovenia’s current non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and praised the high level of cooperation between Slovenia and Greece in the Council, which Greece joined in 2025.

In the second part of her speech, the ambassador emphasized the strong and friendly relations between Greece and Slovenia, both at the political level and in terms of interpersonal ties. She also referred to the mythological connections between the two countries—the journey of Jason and the Argonauts across the Mediterranean and Black Seas, along the Danube River, all the way to the Ljubljanica River. According to legend, it was Jason who founded Ljubljana.

She also mentioned a more modern historical link between the two countries—the father of the modern Greek state, Ioannis Kapodistrias, declared Greek independence in Ljubljana, during the Ljubljana Congress in the first half of 1821.

Ambassador Weingerl Požar also emphasized the close cooperation between the two countries within the EU and the Mediterranean region, referring to Slovenia’s 2025 presidency of the informal MED9 group of EU member states, of which Greece is also a member. She highlighted the shared interest of both countries in ensuring the stability of the Western Balkans and their support for the European integration of the region.

Since the event took place in May, the ambassador concluded by marking World Bee Day, connecting it to local projects in Greece. In the spirit of raising awareness and the idea that everyone can contribute to preserving biodiversity, guests received special promotional gifts—a small packet of local melliferous plant seeds with a short promotional message—prepared by the embassy in cooperation with a local non-governmental organization.

The guest of honor at the reception was the current Secretary General of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Greek Ambassador to Slovenia, Teresa Paraskevi Angelatou. In her speech, she reflected on her positive personal experiences during her mandate in Slovenia and the excellent and friendly relations between the two countries.

After the formal program, guests continued socializing in the pleasant setting of the museum garden, accompanied by live classical music and had the opportunity to enjoy Slovenian wine and Karst prosciutto.