More Affordable Housing for Yarmouth

CANADA, July 16 - More than 50 people in Yarmouth will soon have a new place to call home.

Premier Tim Houston was in the town today, July 16, to announce the Province’s investment in 24 housing units, a project of the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.

“We said that we would build more homes faster, and we are doing just that,” said Premier Houston. “This project in Yarmouth is the perfect example of what’s possible when all levels of government work together with non-profit organizations and developers to ensure every Nova Scotian has a place to call home.”

Two multi-unit buildings will include studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three-bedroom townhouses. There will be 14 affordable units with rents from $397 to $1,085, and the other units will have market rates of $1,000 to $1,675.

Residents are expected to start moving in early next year.

The Province contributed $2.66 million to the project through the Affordable Housing Development Program and $1.5 million in funding it manages through Canada’s National Housing Strategy initiatives; another $3.9 million is from the federal government’s Affordable Housing Fund, and the Town of Yarmouth donated the land.

Since 2023, more than $120 million has been invested in more than 1,400 affordable units across Nova Scotia.

Quotes:

“Our government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security.”

— Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

“Shaw Avenue in Yarmouth is our next example of how AHANS is creating a scaling portfolio of affordable, sustainable housing across the province. Through passive house design standards and quality building materials, we are delivering another 24 units of housing that is good for community and the environment. We thank CMHC and the Province of Nova Scotia for their continued support for our various projects and the Town of Yarmouth for their contribution of the land. These types of collaborations are exactly what will provide a meaningful portfolio of alternative housing stock for Nova Scotians that is affordable, dignified and part of a complete community. We know that we can accomplish meaningful things for our province when we work together, and Shaw Avenue demonstrates that value.”

— Michael Kabalen, Executive Director, Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

“It’s exciting to watch this build happen because of what it means. It’s affordable housing for those in need and adds so much to our community. Thanks to the Province for funding and our team for putting this together. She’s going to be a beauty!”

— Pam Mood, Mayor, Town of Yarmouth

Quick Facts:

the Shaw Avenue units are built from factory-assembled panelized wood frame walls, floors and roof, with a concrete slab foundation

both buildings are designed for net-zero emissions using passive house standards, energy efficient mechanical and heating systems and solar panels

each unit will have energy efficient appliances (fridge, stove, washer and dryer)

since 2023, the Province has supported the creation of 51,352 new housing units under the Our Homes, Action for Housing plan

the Affordable Housing Fund is a $14.6-billion program under the National Housing Strategy that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, people with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults as of March, the Government of Canada has committed almost $12 billion through the fund to support the creation of more than 46,000 units and the repair of more than 174,000 units



Additional Resources:

Department of Growth and Development housing programs: https://beta.novascotia.ca/housing-programs-department-growth-and-development

Our Homes, Action for Housing: https://novascotia.ca/action-for-housing/

News release – Housing Plan Progress Exceeds Targets in First Year: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/02/24/housing-plan-progress-exceeds-targets-first-year

Affordable Housing Fund: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/professionals/project-funding-and-mortgage-financing/funding-programs/all-funding-programs/affordable-housing-fund

