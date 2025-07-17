Core Education Foundation Launches New Private University System

Redefining Scale and Prosperity for Independent Institutions

ALEXANDRIA , VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid mounting structural risk in higher education, Core Education Foundation has announced the launch of a new Private University System of Independent Institutions, a groundbreaking model designed to help colleges and universities preserve their independence while achieving long-term financial sustainability and student success.The Private System is a formal affiliation with the Core Education Foundation designed for institutions that want to scale impact, accelerate performance, and build long-term prosperity—without giving up their independence, brand, control or individual ethos.Core Education Foundation, a 501c3 public charity, was established to assist non-profit higher education institutions with capital strategies that enable them to transform their business model. The foundation is launching a $25M capital campaign and has arranged $100M of lending capacity for the exclusive benefit of its affiliated institutions.“Access to capital is a critical element in business model transformation. Affiliated institutions have access to funding sources to attract venture philanthropy, assist in capital campaigns and transformational gifts for our affiliated institutions. Independent institutions should not have to choose between mission and modernization,” said Ken Knueven, Chairman, Core Education Foundation.Affiliated institutions will participate in a hybrid approach to success. Each institution has its own customized pathway to prosperity, including capital, growth and strategic initiatives – supported by the foundation system. Affiliated institutions will also leverage the system’s central shared infrastructure, leveraging economies of scale in technology, marketing, financial, AI learning experience platform, along with program development and best practices in operating rhythms.“The private system is built for independence and scale,” said Kamalika Sandell, CEO of Core Education PBC , “For ambitious institutions navigating today’s volatility, our private system model creates the critical infrastructure and human resource capability needed to move boldly. Our goal is to bring stabilization, unlock growth, and build the kind of resilience that preserves mission while advancing the future.”The Core Education Foundation has designed a comprehensive system that will include institutions focused on Liberal Arts, Health Care, Art and Design and Theological programming. While not all institutions will qualify, special consideration will be given to those in rural settings. Institutions that join the system retain their legal entity, leadership, accreditation, and brand—and operate with the strength of the system behind them. They are powered by an integrated transformation engine, advanced financial and enrollment infrastructure, modern marketing and brand capabilities, and shared resources to accelerate growth.The system is already generating strong interest from institutions seeking an alternative to full mergers, particularly those that are ready to grow but need the infrastructure and alignment to achieve their goals. The Foundation expects to announce the first three affiliated institutions prior to the end of this year. To introduce this model, Core Education Foundation will host an exclusive executive briefing for presidents and board members on July 23, 2025, titled: “Introducing a New Private System for Independent Institutions: An Alternative Pathway to Prosperity” Register Here. About Core Education FoundationCore Education Foundation is a 501c3 Public Charity. The mission of the foundation is to support non-profit education institutions with capital strategies that enable them to transform their business model. The Foundation has created a private system of independent affiliated institutions, supported by capital and our strategic operating partner, Core Education PBC—a Public Benefit Corporation driving business model transformation.About Core Education PBCCore Education PBC is a Public Benefit Corporation with a vision to transform the business model of higher education. The organization creates a culture of prosperity by becoming a mission critical strategic operating partner to the Core Education Foundation, providing the necessary resources to achieve your future state as an organization. Core leverages its economies of scale, including an operating staff of 160 people, to achieve operational effectiveness, technology efficiency, market expansion and successful capital strategies.For more information or to request a private briefing, please contact Mariah Sheridan.

