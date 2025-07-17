TechMatter Acquires DoctorPapers to Expand Its Healthcare RCM Footprint

TechMatter announces the acquisition of DoctorPapers to strengthen its healthcare RCM services and expand its presence in medical billing, coding, and virtual healthcare solutions.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechMatter, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare and automation solutions, announced the acquisition of DoctorPapers, a California-based medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) company. This strategic move reinforces TechMatter’s mission to deliver scalable, tech-driven healthcare operations to providers across the United States.

Founded in 2020, DoctorPapers has built a strong reputation for delivering customized billing, coding and virtual staffing services to private practices, urgent care centers and specialty clinics. With a focus on maximizing reimbursements and ensuring regulatory compliance, the company has supported over 500 providers across multiple specialties. The acquisition allows TechMatter to broaden its healthcare portfolio, deepen domain expertise and enhance operational efficiency in the Revenue Cycle Management space.

“We are thrilled to welcome DoctorPapers into the TechMatter family,” said Mubashir Hanif, CEO of TechMatter. “Their operational excellence, deep domain knowledge and client-first approach align perfectly with our long-term vision of transforming healthcare through intelligent automation and expert support. Together, we will deliver even greater value to healthcare providers across the country.”

DoctorPapers’ leadership team will continue to operate under the TechMatter umbrella, ensuring continuity for clients while expanding services through TechMatter’s robust technology infrastructure and global delivery model. The integration is expected to accelerate TechMatter’s growth in underserved markets and enhance its ability to provide comprehensive RCM, credentialing, virtual medical assistant and healthcare analytics services.

“Our commitment to our clients remains unwavering,” said Mubashir Hanif, Founder of Techmatter.

“Joining DoctorPapers allows us to enhance our service offerings, scale more efficiently and leverage cutting-edge platforms to optimize practice performance. This is a win for our clients and the broader healthcare ecosystem.”

The acquisition is a key milestone in TechMatter’s strategy to build a unified healthcare services platform that integrates technology, talent and operational excellence. Both companies remain committed to delivering measurable outcomes and helping providers thrive in today’s evolving healthcare environment.

To learn more about TechMatter and its healthcare solutions, visit: www.techmatterglobal.com/ .

About TechMatter

Founded in 2017 by Mubashir Hanif, TechMatter is a global technology and healthcare services company based in Glendale, California. Specializing in enterprise software, automation and revenue cycle management, TechMatter helps businesses increase efficiency, reduce costs and scale with confidence. The company serves clients across the U.S, U.K, Middle East and Asia through a combination of innovation, domain expertise and digital transformation services.

