Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 95.4 Billion by 2035.

Key Nations Driving the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Across Manufacturing, E-commerce, and Smart Logistics Sectors, Fact.MR Analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automated material handling equipment market is expected to grow from USD 48.5 billion in 2025 to USD 95.4 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing automation in sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, as businesses prioritize efficiency, precision, and workplace safety.Key technologies—including automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyor systems, and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)—are witnessing rising adoption. Additionally, the integration of Industry 4.0, labor shortages, and government-led manufacturing incentives in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America are significantly contributing to market expansion.The growth of the automated material handling equipment market is being fueled by both structural industry changes and rapid technological innovation. A key driver is the booming e-commerce and omnichannel retail sector, which demands faster, more accurate, and scalable warehouse operations. Major players like Amazon and Alibaba are heavily investing in automation technologies to meet growing consumer expectations and shorten delivery times.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7814 Meanwhile, ongoing labor shortages and rising wage costs across North America and Europe are encouraging manufacturers and logistics companies to shift from manual labor to automated systems such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS).The ongoing shift towards Industry 4.0 and digital transformation is also propelling automation adoption. Companies are leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced analytics to boost operational efficiency, improve asset tracking, and enable real-time decision-making. Furthermore, strict workplace safety regulations are pushing businesses to adopt automation as a safer alternative to manual material handling.Key PlayersKION Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Daifuku Co., SSI SCHAEFER, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Jungheinrich AG, Vecna Robotics, FANUC, KUKA AG, and other players intensely focused on robotics, AGV and AS/RS systems.These companies differentiate through broad portfolios, global manufacturing footprint, software integration and pursuit of innovations such as AI‑enabled warehouse orchestration, energy‑efficient robotics, and digital twins for simulation and optimizationKey Trends & ForecastThough we omit numerical forecasts here, Fact.MR’s analysis highlights several trends shaping the market outlook:Rising adoption of AGVs & AMRs: Autonomous mobile platforms are displacing fixed infrastructure solutions by offering greater flexibility, scalability and real‑time navigation via SLAM and AI.Industry 4.0 integration: The merging of IoT, AI and data analytics into logistics systems is enabling predictive maintenance, real‑time monitoring and process optimization.Focus on energy efficiency and sustainability: Equipment designs now emphasize low‑power operation, eco‑friendly batteries, and materials that support greener operations.Modularity and scalability: Plug‑and‑play systems—robotic cells, modular conveyors, flexible shuttle systems—enable SMEs and large enterprises alike to scale operations without disruptive capital expenditure.Vertical‑specific solutions: Automotive, pharma, food & beverage, healthcare and electronics sectors are adopting tailored automation solutions to meet precision, traceability and hygiene demands.Country-Wise Insights:The U.S. is a major hub for automation, driven by strong demand from e-commerce, 3PL, automotive, and food & beverage sectors. Labor shortages and rising wages are pushing rapid adoption of AGVs, AMRs, and AS/RS systems. Amazon, Walmart, and other major players heavily invest in warehouse automation.As a leader in industrial automation, Germany sees widespread deployment of AMH equipment in automotive, engineering, and logistics industries. Government-backed Industry 4.0 initiatives and the presence of leading firms like KUKA and SSI SCHAEFER support continuous innovation.Japan is focused on precision automation and robotics. Aging workforce concerns have fueled the adoption of AMRs and robotic palletizers across logistics, electronics, and food industries. Leading firms like Daifuku and Toyota Industries drive innovation at the national level.The UK is investing in warehouse automation due to e-commerce growth and post-Brexit labor shortages. Retailers and logistics firms are deploying advanced conveyor systems, AMRs, and storage solutions to improve fulfillment efficiency.Competitive LandscapeThe AMH sector is intensely competitive, with firms investing heavily in R&D, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and ecosystem integrations to secure advantage :Collaborations such as KION’s partnership with NVIDIA and Accenture to develop “Physical AI” digital twins of warehouses illustrate the intersection of robotics and simulation.Dematic under KION Group continues expanding automation scope via hardware and software integration.Vecna Robotics is pushing innovation in mobile picking and orchestration platforms aimed at hybrid fulfillment models.FANUC, KUKA, Jungheinrich and others are advancing robotic arms, AGV integrations, and full intralogistics suites to compete across sectors and geographies.Get Full Access of the Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7814 Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry News:In March 2025, Honeywell introduced a cloud-based Warehouse Execution System (WES) platform aimed at revolutionizing distributed fulfillment operations. The platform allows organizations to access real-time operational data remotely, reduce IT infrastructure expenses, and utilize AI-powered analytics for enhanced decision-making.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global automated guided cart market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 208.7 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 462.7 million by the end of 2032.The global automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market is expected to reach US$ 24 billion by 2032 from 10.2 billion in 2022.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.