Shiplo Launches to Replace Outdated Shipping with Faster, More Intelligent Logistics

The new platform delivers faster shipping, lower costs, and simpler operations, using AI to power a smarter, more sustainable supply chain

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst skyrocketing shipping costs and surging consumer expectations, Shiplo launches today to redefine e-commerce shipping. The streamlined logistics platform is built to solve the logistics challenges of today and lead the industry to a smarter, more sustainable future. A recent Retail Industry Leaders Association study shows that 90% of consumers expect free two-day shipping, yet most brands cannot deliver on that expectation. Plus, brands run the risk of them abandoning shopping carts if they encounter high shipping costs. Shiplo’s logistics platform delivers speed and savings when brands need it most.

The first phase of Shiplo, now available, provides e-commerce brands with a faster and more reliable shipping solution. By connecting directly to trusted national carriers, Shiplo helps eCommerce brands overcome the challenges of scaling by streamlining logistics and uncovering shipping savings. Early case studies show brands using Shiplo have all reduced their costs by a significant margin. “Shipping has become overly complex, expensive, and frustrating for growing brands,” said Daniel J. Cunningham Jr., Shiplo’s founder and CEO. “We built Shiplo to remove the friction and give logistics teams the power to move faster, save more, and prepare for what’s next.”

Simplifying Shipping for Growing Brands

Instead of forcing brands into rigid systems or one-size-fits-all pricing, Shiplo offers real carrier choice, faster onboarding, and straightforward savings, without bloated features or confusing software.

- Easy-to-navigate platform

- Transparent shipping rates from pre-vetted carriers

- Frictionless onboarding and hands-on support – no IT team required

Behind the scenes, Shiplo is building a connected logistics ecosystem powered by two key technology partners: HEALE Labs, renowned for secure data networks, and Optym, a leader in decision intelligence, powers Shiplo’s scalable, future-ready logistics infrastructure.

What's Next: Smarter, Greener Shipping

This first phase of Shiplo is just the beginning. Brands that opt in early will be first in line for Shiplo’s upcoming features, including

- Dynamic Carrier Selection: AI-driven carrier selection that balances cost, speed, and emissions during the entire shipping process from the time it leaves your warehouse to last-mile delivery.

- Sustainable Shipping Credits: A rewards system that incentivizes and tracks low-impact shipping choices and eco-friendly shipping.

“We’re not just solving today’s problems—we’re building the tools brands will rely on to run efficient, ethical supply chains in the years ahead,” Cunningham added.

Cunningham is a serial entrepreneur who has spent his career solving real-world challenges through innovative, sustainable solutions. He understands that the shipping industry faces growing pressure, such as skyrocketing emissions and a lack of accessible tools for brands to reduce their environmental impact. Shiplo is his latest project to prove that profitability and environmental responsibility can coexist. "Sustainability doesn't have to cost more or be complicated," said Daniel J. Cunningham Jr., CEO of Shiplo. "We are creating a system that makes responsible shipping a natural part of the process, not a separate one."

About Shiplo

Shiplo is a next-generation logistics platform built for e-commerce brands that need faster delivery, lower costs, and easier access to reliable carriers. Designed to simplify small parcel logistics from day one, Shiplo offers transparent shipping rates, intuitive tools, and hands-on support. The platform is built to scale, with future-ready logistics infrastructure that supports smarter shipping automation and measurable, sustainable shipping features. To learn more or join the early access list, visit shiplo.com.

