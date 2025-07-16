Press Releases

07/15/2025

CSDE’s Greater Hartford Regional School Choice Office Provides Free Summer Enrichment Programming to Over 1,600 Connecticut Students

(HARTFORD, CT) - The Connecticut State Department of Education’s Greater Hartford Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) announced today that more than 1,600 Connecticut students in grades Pre-K through 8 are participating in free summer programming as part of its 2025 School Choice Summer Enrichment initiative.

This state-funded program is designed to provide no-cost, high-quality summer enrichment opportunities that support the social, emotional, and academic growth of students in the Greater Hartford Region who attend a school of choice.

“This initiative offers students the opportunity to continue learning, exploring, and building connections beyond the traditional school year,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “This summer programming reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the whole child by investing in student engagement and enriching the experiences for those participating in Connecticut’s school choice programs.”

Six interdistrict magnet schools and five Open Choice school districts were awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to provide free summer programming that blends academics and fun, both inside and outside the classroom. Programs feature hands-on learning experiences, creative activities, student leadership opportunities, and local field trips that incorporate a wide range of themes including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), visual and performing arts, and global citizenship.

“This program offers more than just academic enrichment—it’s a chance for students to discover new interests, build skills, and form lasting connections with peers from different communities,” said RSCO Director Robin Cecere. “It’s a great complement to our school choice program and unique opportunity for families to continue their children’s educational journey into the summer, all while having fun and staying active with sports, games, and outdoor activities that encourage teamwork and confidence.”

These free programs run full days, five days a week. Transportation and meals are provided to participating students at no cost. Programs run from one week to six weeks between June 30 and August 21.

RSCO is the centralized resource that informs Connecticut families about their school choice options in the Greater Hartford Region. Through RSCO, Connecticut families with students in Pre-K through Grade 12 can apply to three different types of free public schools outside their home district, including over 40 magnet schools incorporating specialized themes into the core curriculum, Open Choice schools across 26 districts, and three regional technical high schools.

To learn more about RSCO’s school choice program, visit ChooseYourSchool.org.

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

JULY 15, 2025

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Matthew Cerrone

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov