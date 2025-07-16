Livinguard launches innovative technology to combat mounting microfiber pollution from textiles

Textiles are a key driver of microplastic pollution Textiles shed microfibers during wearing and washing How the Livinguard Better Fresh Technology works

Livinguard Better Fresh is game-changing odor control solution that at the same time significantly reduces microfiber shedding of textiles

Environmental pollution caused by microfibers from textiles has reached absurd proportions. There is an urgent need for action. It is time to act to prevent irreparable environmental damage.” — Sanjeev Swamy, CEO

PFAEFFIKON SZ, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The environmental impact of textiles arising from microfiber shedding has increased dramatically over the past years as the use of synthetic fibers in the apparel industry continues to grow and fast fashion business models continue to gain share. Fiber fragmentation and resulting microplastic and chemical pollution affects waterways, the air and soil. Livinguard Better Fresh combines a functional and an environmental benefit in a single solution. On the one hand, the technology provides leading odor control which is a valuable functional benefit for consumers. On the other hand, the solution reduces fiber fragmentation by up to 80% and extends the product’s useful life - resulting in a superior safety, environmental, and cost profile for apparel brands. Both claims have been extensively validated in-house and with independent laboratories.This new product is the result of a long development journey with deep global collaboration. Livinguard leveraged extensive R&D investments over the past 15 years to develop a proprietary blend of chemistry that has then been thoroughly tested for performance, safety, environmental impact, and compliance with the highest industry standards in mind (e.g. bluesign).Recognizing that awareness for the environmental impact of textile microfiber shedding is still emerging among consumers and that demand for solutions addressing this issue alone may be consequently limited, Livinguard Technologies have chosen to integrate odor control functionality, a well-understood and valued benefit, with this innovative fiber protection technology. This two-in-one solution allows brands and manufacturers alike to fund most costs for the chemical solution itself and for managing the complexity associated with its implementation by substituting their existing odor control technologies with Livinguard Better Fresh.The Livinguard Better Fresh technology is officially launched during the Functional Fabric Fair in NYC and Functional Textiles in Shanghai while further validation activities are carried out with partners from academia, external laboratories as well as pilot customers (apparel brands & textile mills) worldwide.This new technology can substantially contribute to various established solution pathways for microfiber pollution as it allows for the development or further improvement of low-shedding fabrics with minimal impact on established production equipment and supply chains. Furthermore, due to its built-in odor control functionality, it enables consumers to use their clothes longer and adopt more sustainable laundry practices (e.g. washing at lower temperatures). Finally, it enhances product longevity without any negative impact on recycling / circularity of the treated clothes. Overall, Livinguard Better Fresh provides a cost-effective solution to make tangible and substantial progress in the fight against plastic pollution quickly.About textile microfiber sheddingTextiles have been identified as a key driver of chemical and microplastic pollution. During every home laundry, up to 700k microfiber fragments can get released in wastewater. Over 30% of microplastics released into the oceans every year stem from synthetic textiles and up to 500k tonnes of microplastic fibers from textiles enter the oceans annually. While the long-term health impact of microplastics exposure is still vastly unknown, it has unfortunately become an integral part of modern life.Commonly known mitigation strategies for textile brands include better materials selection, more sustainable manufacturing practices and pre-washing/brushing treatments during production. However, they all increase material and processing costs significantly and it has proven challenging for brands to enforce compliance of these best practices across globally decentralized supply chains.About Livinguard Better FreshLivinguard Better Fresh is a groundbreaking new textile finishing chemistry that combines a biocide-free odor control solution with a mechanism to reduce the shedding of microfibers. The water-based chemistry is applied during the manufacturing process of the fabric during the finishing step after dyeing. The application of the Livinguard Better Fresh technology can be combined with other textile effects and finishings and is conducted either via padding or exhaust.Livinguard Better Fresh functionalizes the treated fabric with a permanent positive chemical charge that enables a unique, powerful and durable odor control mechanism. Electrostatic attraction created by the technology adsorbs and traps odor molecules prevalent in the human body (e.g. isovaleric acid, acetic acid, nonenal) and, depending on the odor compound, converts these volatile gases into odorless salts. Washing then releases these residues and exposes the positive charges again. At the same time, polymers of different lengths strongly wrap around the fibers and thus reduce fragmentation and reduce the shedding of harmful microfiber fragments.Livinguard Better Fresh is proven to reduce up to 99% of relevant odorants based on the ISO 17299-3 standard. Testing with Intertek Laboratories (based on the ISO 8848-2 method) as well as in-house validation (based on the industry standard method for analyzing microfiber shedding AATCC TM212 and based on in-house protocols) indicate a reduction in fiber loss attributable to the Livinguard Better Fresh treatment typically above 70% and in some instances exceeding 90% during the first 10 washes (most of the shedding occurs during the first wash cycles).About Livinguard Technologies AGLivinguard Technologies AG is a Swiss material science company with a broad solutions portfolio targeting the textile industry as well as other applications in personal hygiene, air filtration and medical. The company has developed a sustainable technology platform based on various proprietary polycationic polymers that enable the functionalization of surfaces to deliver performance and function that is safer for consumers and the environment.Livinguard is headquartered in Switzerland and operates an applications and microbiology laboratory in Mumbai, India for safety and performance testing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.