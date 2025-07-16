PubHive Launches Generative AI Assistant to Accelerate Literature Review Workflow

PubHive Launches Generative AI Assistant to Accelerate Literature Review

PubHive launches Generative AI Assistant to speed up literature reviews, cut manual work, and boost accuracy.

Researchers in life sciences often spend up to 60% of their time gathering, organising, extracting, and reviewing information, detracting from critical innovation.” — Raj Vaghela

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive, the award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform company for scientific literature and safety information management, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Generative AI Research Assistant . Tailored for the life sciences industry, it is designed to accelerate research workflows, automate manual tasks, and transform how researchers manage, review, and generate output for their literature management and workflows.From drug safety, library management, knowledge management, medical devices, medical affairs , R&D, and regulatory workflows, the AI Assistant helps teams save time, increase accuracy, and focus on innovation instead of manual tasks.🚀 Key Features: What the AI Research Assistant Can Do● Automated Literature Reviews - Streamlines data gathering and synthesis using advanced AI.● Question Answering - Get context-aware, accurate responses to complex research queries.● Insight Extraction - Identify critical findings and patterns without manual screening.● AI-Powered Summarization - Instantly generate concise summaries from long-form articles.● Cross-Library Compatibility - Connects with PubMed, Clinical Trials, and other major databases.● Content Generation - Drafts high-quality abstracts, reports, and summaries in seconds.● Entity Extraction - Tags and categorizes key terms, drugs, or study types for structured analysis.🎯 Designed for Life Sciences TeamsPubHive’s assistant serves a wide range of roles across the industry:● Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance - Automate literature screening and safety case tracking.● Medical & Clinical Affairs - Boost scientific communication and publication efficiency.● Library & Knowledge Management - Centralize resources and improve team collaboration.● Regulatory Affairs & Medical Devices - Ensure compliance with streamlined data workflows.🔗 Seamless Integration with PubHive NavigatorThe assistant is fully integrated with PubHive Navigator, the company’s end-to-end scientific literature workflow platform. Navigator features:● AI-powered Smart Workspaces● Built-in PRISMA diagram support● Pre-configured workflows for faster onboarding● Real-time access to 650M+ scientific references🌍 Global Reach & Flexible Pricing:Already used across Europe, North America, Africa and APAC, PubHive offers:● SaaS delivery with unlimited users● Flexible and scalable pricing● Free trial, demo, and consultation for users and teams✅ Why It Matters:● ⏱️ Save up to 60% of time spent on manual literature work● 📊 Improve operational efficiency & compliance● 🧠 Focus researchers on insights, not workarounds● 🤖 Stay ahead with AI in life sciences🔗 Want to See It in Action?👉 Schedule a free demo or contact our team at https://pubhive.com/sales 🌍 About PubHive:PubHive Ltd. is a cloud-based software company with a mission to make healthier scientific literature and safety workflows for life science companies across all stages of the commercialization lifecycle – from discovery to post-market. PubHive Navigator, the company’s scientific workflow management platform, optimizes existing business processes and automates repetitive work for teams in regulatory and medical affairs, research and development, drug safety, pharmacovigilance, medical devices, CER/PMCF, medical communication/writing, library, information management, document delivery, literature monitoring & reporting and other divisions. Powered by a proprietary Omni-Loop Artificial Intelligence (AI)™ engine, PubHive Navigator is the only 'fit for purpose' one-stop enterprise scientific workflow automation platform today, distinguishing itself through flexible end-to-end workstreams and intuitive interfaces that make literature handling quick and easy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.