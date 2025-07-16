From Mom to Market Disruptor: Building a platform that is redefining short-term rentals

FlexaStay Logo

With no tech background, a mother of three built FlexaStay — a platform giving hosts control and rewriting the rules of short-term rentals.

It's not just a booking site, but a new way of thinking. FlexaStay is a tool for hosts tired of being invisible, and for guests wanting a personal experience. This is the future of short-term rentals.” — Alexandra Dam

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlexaStay, a new short-term rental marketplace, aims to flip the script on traditional booking platforms — and it’s not just the model that is bold. The platform was created by a mother of three who used AI tools to kickstart development from her home, eventually hiring help with a small team of four.Tired of seeing hosts struggle with low occupancy and no control, she developed FlexaStay to give both hosts and guests a voice — making booking smarter, more flexible, and more human.“Most rental platforms are one-sided — they tend to favor guests and leave hosts powerless,” she explains. “Hosts are often left waiting, with limited tools to actively attract guests or stand out. It creates an imbalance we are determined to fix, putting both sides back in control.”How FlexaStay Works• Guests post what they’re looking for — price, location, dates.• Nearby Hosts get notified instantly and can respond with tailored offers.• Guests can counteroffer or accept directly — creating a two-way dialogue.Unlike rigid, search-heavy platforms, FlexaStay is built for speed, flexibility, and direct negotiation — bringing bookings back to life for hosts who felt invisible on other platforms.Hundreds of users are already joining, drawn by the unique host-first approach, cash-friendly options, and a platform designed to increase occupancy, not just sit and wait.Key Features• Area-based smart alerts so hosts can act fast when guests are searching.• In-app messaging and negotiation tools for transparent host-guest conversations.• Gamified user profiles with achievement badges, multi-platform review aggregation, and clear identity info.• Cash payment options, 24/7 multilingual support, and a flat 7% host fee.“This isn’t just a booking site, it’s a new way of thinking,” added Alexandra. “FlexaStay is a tool for hosts who are tired of being invisible, and for guests who want a more personal experience. We believe, this is the future of short-term rentals.”FlexaStay is more than a platform. It’s a movement — built with AI, fueled by real-world frustration, and ready to challenge the giants.About FlexaStayFlexaStay is a flexible rental marketplace designed to make hosting and booking smarter, faster, and more personal. Built to simplify the guest-host connection through exclusive offers, real-time communication, and intuitive features, the platform puts people (not algorithms) at the center of the experience. Now available on web and mobile.

