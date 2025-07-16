Qubit Labs: Eastern Europe Is 72% Cheaper Than the US for Establishing Software Development Teams

The report includes market research on strategic hiring regions: EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. Eastern Europe and Asia are the most cost-effective options.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cost of hiring an average software development team is lowest in Vietnam and Bulgaria and is 72% lower than in the US. The Qubit Labs report provides an analysis of 34 countries, highlighting their tech talent pools, salary expectations, tech hubs, trends, technical and English proficiency, and commitment to innovation.“76% of tech companies are affected by a global talent shortage, being a game changer and making tech businesses stay agile and flexible,” said Iva Kozlovska, CEO of Qubit Labs “Our report will empower companies of various scales to make wise hiring decisions and find destinations with highly skilled developers, competitive rates, attractive taxes, and strong cultural alignment.”This report is designed to help startups, SMEs, and large corporations address talent shortages and find a perfect hiring destination that aligns with their custom project and budget requirements.This comprehensive report provides a market analysis of the top IT outsourcing destinations, covering their unique advantages and hallmarks, salary expectations, and offering valuable insights for establishing legal entities, offices, and software development centers.Key Insights on Where to Hire Software DevelopersSoftware Development Salaries BenchmarkingFront-end professionals (JavaScript) in Australia, the USA, and Switzerland receive salaries ranging from $114,000 to $115,200. The most cost-effective countries are Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, with an average annual salary from $26,400 to $28,800.When it comes to AI software engineer salaries , Switzerland, the USA, and Singapore top the list. Their annual wage there is $103,500 to $120,000. The most cost-effective countries are Armenia (the average salary is $26,400), Kazakhstan, with the average wage of $26,400, and Moldova, with the average annual salary of $26,400.The situation for back-end software engineers (Java) remains the same as that of other technologies. Australia, the USA, and Switzerland offer salaries of $100,000 or more annually, whereas Armenia, Malaysia, and Ukraine provide salaries ranging from $21,600 to $24,000 per year.Talent Mapping of the Software Development Hiring MarketTalent Market Research in the North America RegionNorth America is home to 54% of the world’s tech unicorns and accounts for half the global tech sector income.The talent pool comprises over 8.5 million developers with exceptional skills in Python, Java, C#, JavaScript, and Node.js.Talent Market Research in the EMEA RegionThe Central and Eastern European (CEE) Region has 1.2 million developers demonstrating exceptional skills in Java, JavaScript, Python, and C#.CEE countries offer rates 30-50% lower than those in Western Europe, robust tech education, and alignment with international business practices. Poland, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and Bulgaria are among the top destinations for businesses.Western and Northern Europe region boasts exceptional talent quality; local developers are well-versed in JavaScript, Python, Java, C#, and Kotlin.Southern Europe has a multilingual workforce proficient in various programming languages, including PHP, Python, Java, and JavaScript.Talent Market Research in the APAC RegionCentral Asia has over 110,000 developers skilled in Java, Python, JavaScript, Node.js, Angular, and other technologies. Fintech, gaming, AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity are the most popular industries.Southeast Asia (ASEAN) excels in digital infrastructure and technical proficiency. Its talented 1,300,000 developers are skilled in Java, Python, JavaScript, PHP, and React.Numerous universities in the Asia-Pacific region offer strong STEM education. Approximately 4.5 million software engineers possess robust Python, Java, JavaScript, and C# expertise.Talent Market Research in the LatAm RegionThis region boasts 2.2 million developers, a robust STEM education system, and attractive tax incentives.JavaScript, Python, Java, C#, PHP, and React are among the top skills in the region.About Qubit LabsQubit Labs is a leading outstaffing company that builds dedicated development teams for clients worldwide. It also provides dedicated developers to help tech businesses of various sizes streamline their operations and accomplish their strategic objectives. This company is recognized for its exceptional flexibility, skilled candidates, direct communication, and competitive pricing.

