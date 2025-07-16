Financial Analytics Market Growing at 10.3% CAGR | Reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2030 Globally

Financial Analytics Market

Growth in the financial analytics market is driven by advanced computing adoption, expanded storage, and innovative analytics tools.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial analytics services are expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, due to the fact that financial analytics affects all parts of a business and is crucial in helping companies predict and plan for the future. Financial analytics involves using massive amounts of financial and other relevant data to identify patterns and to make predictions, such as what a customer might buy or how long an employee's tenure might be.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 190 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3633 According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global financial analytics market generated $7.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Financial analytics is creation of ad hoc analysis to answer specific business questions and predict possible future financial scenarios. The goal of financial analytics is to shape the strategy for business through reliable and factual insight rather than intuition. It provides different perspectives on the financial data of a given business, giving insights that can facilitate strategic decisions and actions that improve the overall performance of the business.Rise in adoption of advanced computing devices, increase in storage capabilities, and innovation in analytics tools drive the growth of the global financial analytics market. However, increase in the number of cyber threats and data breaches restrain the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging countries and rise in awareness among end users about the benefits of financial analytics present new opportunities in the coming years.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/financial-analytics-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global financial analytics market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global financial analytics industry, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the retail and e-commerce is segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3633 Leading players of the global financial analytics market analyzed in the research include Deloitte LLP, International Business Machine Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Rosslyn Data Technologies, Teradata Corporation, Symphony Teleca Services, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the financial analytics market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing financial analytics market analysis.2. The financial analytics market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.3. In-depth analysis of the financial analytics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.4. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global financial analytics market share.5. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.6. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global financial analytics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3633 Other Trending Report1. HR Payroll Software Industry 2. Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Size About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. 