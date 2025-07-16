Minister Dean Macpherson gives update on George building collapse, 19 Jul
The Council for the Built Environment (CBE), in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), invites members of the media to a briefing by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, following a meeting with the families of the victims of the George building collapse.
During the closed-door meeting with the families, the Minister will provide feedback on the investigation completed by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) into the circumstances that led to the building’s collapse, in which 34 people lost their lives and 28 others were seriously injured. The Minister will also discuss possible follow-up actions to be taken.
Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing on the outcomes of the meeting with the families as follows:
Date: Saturday, 19 July 2025
Time: 11:00 - 12:00
Venue: Protea Hotel George King George, King George Dr, King George Park, George, 6529
Media Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Ministerial Spokesperson
Cell: 082 766 0276
Lennox Mabaso
Chief Director Communications
Cell: 072 752 4949
Ms. Nosizwe Mokoena
E-mail: nosizwe@cbe.org.za
Cell: 078 415 9211
