Chronic Urticaria Market Epidemiology Report 2025-2035: Drugs Pipeline, Therapies, and Forecast

The chronic urticaria epidemiology report provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The chronic urticaria market size reached a value of USD 15.1 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 major markets to reach USD 36.3 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.31% during 2025-2035.Chronic urticaria, commonly known as persistent hives, involves irritating and inflamed patches of skin that itch and remain elevated for more than six weeks. Its unpredictable and burdensome nature warrants the attention of both healthcare systems and pharmaceutical companies seeking to unlock better solutions for affected patients. Increased consumption of biologic treatments serves to enhance the market and improve the outcomes of chronic urticaria. Omalizumab, known as an anti-IgE antibody, has retained his position as the go-to therapy for treatment-resistance patients on antihistamines for years.The market currently has newer biologics such as ligelizumab, a high affinity anti-IgE which demonstrates better control of symptoms than omalizumab. Furthermore, alternative pathway approaches are also gaining popularity, with strong clinical support of remibrutinib, an oral Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor. Studies demonstrate that remibrutinib provides prompt symptom relief and continues to do so in week 52 in cases resistant to antihistamines, with approvals expected in late 2025. Immune targeting candidates like lirentelimab, targeting mast cell and eosinophil pathways, are still in the research phase. Along with new drugs, momentum from pipelines and activity within the industry are also shaping the landscape. In early 2025, Novartis finalized an $830 million acquisition of Kyorin’s KRP-M223, which is a mast cell activation antagonist. An additional expansion of biologic use is marked by the FDA’s approval of dupilumab (Dupixent) for chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients aged twelve and older. These shifts indicate movement towards precision medicine that relies on immune system and pathway modulation. On the other hand, the advancements made with respect to mast cells and other relevant disorders has improved significantly from a diagnostic perspective. Advanced testing such as Labcorp’s pooled basophil activation test ( PD-BAT) provides refined insights into mast cell activity. In addition, AI tools are being employed in making inflamed skin disorder diagnoses such as urticaria and are tailoring treatment approaches.As highlighted in clinical research, chronic urticaria has additional health implications too. One such study with close to 1400 patients highlighted relatively higher instances of autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders such as diabetes and mental health problems such as anxiety and panic disorder. These findings strengthen the need for integrated care models due to the multi-dimensional burden of the condition. The most recent market prognosis indicates consistent compound annual growth of 8–9 percent within the timeframe of 2025 to 2035. The global market for urticaria was valued at several billion dollars in 2024, and chronic spontaneous urticaria, which is a subtype, retains a large portion of this value. North America still holds the largest market share, owing to its well-organized healthcare systems and high levels of sensitivity. Europe follows closely owing to their advanced R&D pipelines, and in the Asia-Pacific region, China and Japan, along with Southeast Asia, are witnessing China and Japan alongside Southeast Asia rapidly adopting due to expanding insurance coverage and more developed urban healthcare systems. There are challenges to this market, however. Treatment costs, particularly for biologics, are quite high and vary widely from region to region. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current chronic urticaria marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.In-Market DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceLate-Stage Pipeline DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceCompetitive Landscape with key players:The competitive landscape of the chronic urticaria market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Sanofi-AventisGenentechMerck & Co.Sanofi-Aventis/UCBRegeneron/SanofiSanofiNovartisARS PharmaceuticalsKindly note that the drugs in the above table only represent a partial list of marketed/pipeline drugs, and the complete list has been provided in the report.7 Major Countries CoveredUnited StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainJapan 