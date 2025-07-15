MPD Investigating G Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4600 block of G Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female and adult male inside of the residence, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed both victims were pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates the adult male shot the adult female during a domestic dispute. The adult male’s injuries are believed to be self-inflicted.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Tiffany Montgomery, of Southeast, DC.

The male decedent has been identified as 43-year-old Patrick Cockrell Jr, of Southeast, DC.

The case is being investigated by homicide detectives and the decedents’ cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

CCN: 25105330

###