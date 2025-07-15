Wednesday, July 16, 2025
CANADA, July 15 - Note: All times local
10:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a steel manufacturing company and meet with workers.
Note for media:
11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding the steel industry. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a community event with local seniors.
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.