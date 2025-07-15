Wednesday, July 16, 2025

CANADA, July 15 - Note: All times local

10:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a steel manufacturing company and meet with workers.

11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding the steel industry. A media availability will follow.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a community event with local seniors.

