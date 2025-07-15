Province advances systemic changes to integrate social services, prevent crises

CANADA, July 15 - On the one-year anniversary of the release of the representative for children and youth’s (RCY) Don’t Look Away report, the Province is providing an update on its co-ordinated cross-government work across several ministries to better integrate social services and move to a more prevention-based model of support for children and youth.

The report called for systemic transformation across government to better support vulnerable children and families in B.C. by detailing the devastating story of a child’s abuse and death. In response, the Province made eight key commitments and launched a cross-government deputy-minister project board to ensure a co-ordinated response to improving child and youth well-being in B.C. As part of this work, government is collaborating with Indigenous people and all partners to develop a child and youth well-being action plan and outcomes framework.

This plan will serve as the cornerstone of the Province’s strategy to better aligning services across government, setting standards for child and youth well-being, preventing crises by prioritizing the most vulnerable and measuring the effectiveness of government programs in meeting core needs.

“Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of Don’t Look Away, and we continue to hold the sacred stories of Colby and the other children in this report in our hearts and minds,” said Jodie Wickens, Minister of Children and Family Development. “Every child in our province deserves safety, belonging and love, and we must do better. We are working with all our partners toward a renewed model of child well-being that focuses on prevention, care and supporting families before they find themselves in crisis.”

While the plan and framework are being developed, the Province has made improvements to the way it serves children, youth and families. The Ministry of Children and Family Development has added tools for oversight and tracking that make sure child or youth visits occur at least once every 90 days and has increased its workforce by almost 20% in the last two years. The ministry is also improving resources for kinship care providers and providing updated information about supports available.

B.C. is leading the country with First Nations as they reclaim jurisdiction over their children, youth and families. With a unique context of 204 First Nations, the Province has already signed 12 agreements with Nations that have determined their paths forward, with dozens more to come. A major step forward on the path of lasting reconciliation, this work will improve outcomes for children and youth and reduce the over-representation of Indigenous children and youth in care, and the Province is committed to consulting with Indigenous partners on its child and youth well-being action plan.

“We hear these calls to action and are committed to continue advancing self-determination so that Indigenous children in B.C. are not only safe, supported and loved, but remain connected to their communities, families, culture and language,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Across government, several initiatives are underway to support the objectives of the plan, create strong foundations for families, and protect and uplift the most vulnerable. The stories in Don’t Look Away show that early supports are critical, and that is why government has taken action to provide more early intervention and mental-health and addiction programs for young people.

“Young people in British Columbia need access to age-appropriate mental-health and substance-use services that meet their unique needs,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “That’s why we’re focused on expanding prevention and early-intervention services, like Foundry Centres and Integrated Child and Youth Teams, to communities across the province. These services are vital to help young people get back on their feet, while our government continues to build a full continuum of mental-health and addictions care for everyone.”

As recommended by the RCY, the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction has introduced an exemption to lift up people with disabilities and their families and to help reduce financial hardship for people with disabilities. That exemption ensures individuals and families receiving income, disability or hardship assistance can keep the full amount of the new federal Canada Disability Benefit without any reduction to their provincial benefits.

“We want people with disabilities and their families to have access to the supports they need,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “That’s why this exemption allows people receiving provincial assistance to retain the entire amount of their federal Canada Disability Benefit, further helping them to support their children.”

The recommendations in Don’t Look Away address systemic issues that are directed at all of government. The RCY has acknowledged that the Province has taken action on 65% of the recommendations it is tracking from recent RCY reports, including Don’t Look Away.

“The representative has recognized the steps we’ve taken so far and that the systemic changes we are making will take time,” Wickens said. “But we also hear the clear message that this work must continue, and it must expand. We are proud of the progress to date, but we know this is just the start and there is much more to do. Our government is determined to continue this work alongside the RCY and our Indigenous partners to change the way we work.”

Government is committed to fundamentally rethinking how it supports children and families through improved accountability, increased oversight, enhanced safety and better co-ordination of services.

Quick Facts:

Ministries involved in the development of a child and youth well-being action plan and outcomes framework include the Attorney General, Education and Child Care, Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Health, Public Safety and Solicitor General, and Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Since 2017, the Ministry of Children and Family Development has received year-over-year budget increases to significantly improve the supports and services provided to B.C.’s children, youth and families.

The ministry’s 2025-26 budget increased by $321.6 million to more than $2.4 billion, more than 81% of which goes directly to programs and services.

Learn More:

To learn more about RCY investigation and review, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024CFD0009-001124

A backgrounder follows.