Governor Abbott Signs Key Border Security Laws In Fort Worth

TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2025 | Fort Worth, Texas | Press Release

Participates In Fireside Chat With U.S. Border Czar Homan

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed Senate Bill 8 and Senate Bill 36 to boost Texas’ coordinated border security efforts with the federal government and establish the Homeland Security Division within the Texas Department of Public Safety at the Sheriff’s Association of Texas 147th Annual Training. After the bill signing ceremony, the Governor participated in a fireside chat with U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan to discuss the successful collaboration between Texas and the federal government to secure the border.



"The goal in signing this legislation is the goal that you and I have everyday, and that is to make our state more safe," said Governor Abbott. "Establishing the Homeland Security Division within the Texas Department of Public Safety consolidates the Border Security Operations Center and the Joint Operations and Intelligence Centers, expanding the operational scope. We ended this session with a safer state and a pathway for greater safety in our communities than ever before."



Addressing a crowd of over 550 Texas sheriffs and state and local officials, Governor Abbott praised President Donald J. Trump’s ongoing efforts to arrest, jail, and deport illegal immigrants across Texas and America. The Governor also highlighted the collaboration with the Trump Administration to strengthen our homeland security. Governor Abbott noted that these new laws will empower Texas to have a more secure border by enhancing the state's response to threats from foreign nations.



Following the bill signing ceremony, the Governor and Border Czar Homan participated in a fireside chat moderated by Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd on disaster response and Texas' border security operations. The Governor emphasized that during the upcoming special session, Texas will prioritize strengthening early warning systems and emergency response communication in communities across the state. Governor Abbott praised the actions by first responders for their heroism, putting their lives on the line to save Texans from floodwaters. The Governor also thanked President Trump for visiting impacted areas and for his quick action to deploy federal resources to communities in need.



Additionally, Governor Abbott and Border Czar Homan discussed the monumental success of Operation Lone Star that now serves as the blueprint for the Trump Administration when it comes to protecting our nation from the threats posed by illegal immigration. The Governor noted the partnership that Texas now has in the White House and assured that the state will continue to work with Mr. Homan's team to rid Texas of dangerous terrorist organizations and heinous criminals. Governor Abbott also emphasized the courage and dedication of Texas sheriffs and the critical part they play in disaster response, Operation Lone Star, and everyday policing to keep Texans safe.



The Governor was joined during the bill signing ceremony by Senators Brian Birdwell, Joan Huffman, and Tan Parker; Representatives David Cook, Cole Hefner, Mitch Little, AJ Louderback, Jared Patterson, Katrina Pierson, Nate Schatzline, David Spiller, and Tony Tinderholt; Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones; law enforcement personnel; and other state and local officials.



Senate Bill 8 (Schwertner/Spiller) requires the sheriff of each county that operates a jail or contracts with a private vendor or operate a jail or contracts with a private vendor to operate a jail to request and, if offered, enter into a written agreement, also known as a 287(g) agreement, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to authorize the sheriff’s department to enforce federal immigration law.



Senate Bill 36 (Parker/Hefner) establishes the Homeland Security Division within the

Texas Department of Public Safety to lead multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, and public-

private efforts to enhance law enforcement initiatives and operations in support of

homeland security objectives in Texas.

