Meskernel Launches High-Speed 1000Hz Time-of-Flight Laser Distance Sensor for Industrial Automation and Robotics

1000hz laser distance sensor

1000Hz Time-of-Flight Laser Distance Sensor

CHENGDU, 四川, CHINA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of high-precision laser distance sensors and LiDAR solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest innovation — the LDJU 1000Hz Time-of-Flight (ToF) Laser Distance Sensor . This compact, high-frequency distance sensor is engineered for demanding applications in industrial automation, robotics, logistics, and UAVs.With a measuring frequency of up to 1000Hz, a range of 0.2 to 25 meters, and millimeter-level accuracy, the LDJU sensor provides ultra-fast, real-time distance measurement, even in dynamic environments.Key Features and Advantages:🔹 High-Speed Sampling: Adjustable frequency from 100 to 3000Hz (default 1000Hz) for fast-moving object detection and real-time feedback.🔹 Millimeter Accuracy: Delivers reliable ±3 mm + D×(1/10000) precision over distances up to 25 m.🔹 Robust Industrial Design: Compact aluminum housing, IP54 or optional IP67 protection for dust and splash resistance.🔹 Flexible Integration: Supports USART, RS-485, and RS-232 interfaces for seamless PLC, AGV, and robot controller connectivity.🔹 Customizable Output: Optional configurations for sampling rate, baud rate, and measurement range, tailored to specific project needs.Ideal for a Wide Range of Applications:Automated Production Lines: Perform inline object detection, spacing control, and part positioning with high repeatability.AGV & Robotics Navigation: Enable real-time obstacle detection and navigation in smart factory environments.UAV Terrain Sensing: Offer precise altitude measurement and object proximity for drone flight stabilization.Warehouse & Logistics: Integrate into automated racking and picking systems for precise height and distance control.About MeskernelFounded in 2003, Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in developing and manufacturing advanced laser distance sensors and LiDAR modules. With over 20 years of experience, a team of more than 40 R&D engineers, and 100+ technical patents, Meskernel is committed to delivering precision, performance, and innovation to customers across the globe.Its products have been widely adopted in industrial automation, logistics, mapping, environmental monitoring, and intelligent transportation systems, with successful showcases at international exhibitions including Electronica, SPS, and Photonics Russia.Contact Information:Lila LaiSenior Sales EngineerChengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co. Ltd📱 Mob./WhatsApp: +86 19113577379🌐 Web: www.meskernel.net 🏭 Address: No.288, Section 2, 1st Airport Road, Shuangliu District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, P.R.CHINA, 610200

Meskernel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.