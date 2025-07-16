Hepatitis C Elimination Initiative Pilot

Short Title: Hep C Free

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: TI-25-005 Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, July 11, 2025 Application Due Date: Friday, August 01, 2025 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of this proof-of-concept program is to leverage existing health care institutions’ capacity to prevent, test for, treat, and cure Hepatitis C (HCV) in individuals with substance use disorder (SUD) and/or severe mental illness (SMI), particularly in communities severely affected by homelessness and to gain insights on effective ways to identify patients, complete treatment and reduce reinfection. Eligibility Eligible applicants are States and Territories, including the District of Columbia, political subdivisions of States, Indian tribes or tribal organizations (as such terms are defined in section 5304 of title 25), health facilities, or programs operated by or in accordance with a contract or award with the Indian Health Service, or other public or private non-profit entities, including faith-based organizations. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Grant Anticipated Total Available Funding: $100,000,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: 13-40 awards Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $2,500,000 - $7,500,000 per award for the first 2 years (up to $1,250,000 - $3,750,000 per year) Length of Project: Up to 3 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed the maximum allowable award amount in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

