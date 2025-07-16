Sherry 'Strut' Strothers Announces Intent to Run for North Las Vegas City Council, Ward 1

30-year Navy veteran and Realtor outlines vision for housing, veterans’ services, and community growth ahead of 2026 election

All politics are local, and I’m going to fight for the children in Ward 1 like I want someone to fight for mine.” — Sherry “Strut” Strothers

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sherry “Strut” Strothers , a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran, licensed Realtor, and dedicated North Las Vegas resident, has announced her intent to seek a seat on the North Las Vegas City Council, representing Ward 1, in the 2026 municipal election. Strothers is sharing her plans early amid expectations of a crowded field of candidates. Running under the banner “Honored to Serve Our Country, Ready to Serve You,” Strothers brings extensive leadership experience and a deep commitment to veterans, working families, and community development.“As a Realtor, I’m committed to planning that supports all forms of housing,” said Strothers. “During the next term, a significant redesign of North Las Vegas will occur, and I plan to bring all voices to the table in this process. I’m also deeply committed to ensuring the success of a UNLV campus in North Las Vegas. I believe that our city’s growth must work for everyone.”Strothers’ priorities include strengthening ties between City Hall and the VA to streamline veterans’ access to critical resources , advocating for improved public transportation options for working families and seniors, and expanding partnerships to deliver affordable child care and after-school support.“I’m announcing my intention to run because I want to protect the future my son and granddaughters will inherit,” Strothers added. “All politics are local, and I’m going to fight for the children in Ward 1 like I want someone to fight for mine. I’m committed to working with our next Mayor to make our community even stronger.”A retired senior U.S. Navy Warrant Officer, Strothers routinely supported operational planning and oversaw projects with multi-million-dollar budgets, gaining extensive experience in resource management and strategic decision making. She held senior administrative and operational support roles, managing hundreds of personnel, overseeing classified communications, and coordinating complex organizational activities. She holds an Associate of Arts in Business Management, a Bachelor of Science in Technology Management, and a Master of Business Administration in Information Systems and Technology Management.Since retiring from the Navy, Strothers has built a career in real estate and become an active community member in North Las Vegas, drawn by the city’s strong connection to veterans and military families. As a single mother, veteran, and now grandmother, she understands firsthand the challenges faced by working families and is committed to advancing smart development, housing access, and responsive constituent services.For more information about Sherry “Strut” Strothers and her potential campaign, please use the contact details below.Media Contact:Sherry StrothersPhone: 702-758-3887Email: vote@sherryfornevada.com

