Travel Advisory: Mendon Road Lane Shift in Cumberland Begins July 18

RHODE ISLAND, July 15 - Starting Friday night, July 18, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift the northbound travel lane on Mendon Road (Route 122) at the Mendon Road Bridge over I-295 in Cumberland. The change is the last phase of work before RIDOT fully opens the new bridge later this summer.

The northbound lane will be shifted back to its original location, removing the left lane shift. This change will create a work zone in the middle of the bridge so RIDOT can finish construction on the center median over the next four weeks. At that time, in mid-August, RIDOT expects to reopen the bridge to its original configuration with two lanes in each direction.

In September, RIDOT will remove the lane closures in both directions of I-295 under the bridge. All work on the $17.67 million project will wrap up in late summer/early fall.

The old Mendon Road Bridge was built in 1965 and was classified as structurally deficient for more than 10 years. It carries 22,300 vehicles per day and is a vital link for Cumberland as one of two primary north-south routes through the town.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Mendon Road Bridge Project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.