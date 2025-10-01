Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Remove Lane Shifts at The I-95 and Route 4 Northbound Merge in Warwick

On Friday night, October 3, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will remove lane shifts to provide more space for merging traffic where I-95 North and Route 4 North meet in Warwick. The change represents the last phase of work on a project to widen the highway corridor to provide more space for merging traffic, which will help decrease congestion during the morning and evening rush hours.

RIDOT has additional work to perform over the next several weeks including the installation of new pavement along this entire stretch of highway. Starting next week, motorists may encounter evening and overnight lane closures with milled and uneven surfaces as the paving phase progresses. During the first week, starting Sunday night, October 5, lane closures may be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting on or about October 14, lane closures may be scheduled from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closures will only take place Sunday-Thursday nights and no lanes will be closed during the day. Specific lane closure information will be posted as it is scheduled at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories. All schedules are weather-dependent.

This new safety improvement is part of a $12.4 million project that also included the installation of guardrail in several locations along six miles of I-95 North and South between Exit 18 (Route 3) and Exit 24 (Route 2).

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

These safety improvements are made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.