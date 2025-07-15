Docket Number: FDA-2024-D-5942 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

This guidance document provides you, blood establishments that collect blood and blood components, including Source Plasma, with FDA’s recommendations for testing blood and blood components for hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted hepatitis B virus (HBV). The recommendations contained in this guidance apply to the collection of Whole Blood and blood components, including Source Plasma.

Under 21 CFR 610.40(a), an establishment that collects blood and blood components must test each donation of human blood or blood components for transfusion or for use in manufacturing a product, including donations intended as a component of, or used to manufacture, a medical device, for evidence of infection due to certain relevant transfusion-transmitted infections (RTTIs), including HBV. In addition, under 21 CFR 610.40(b), establishments must perform one or more screening tests that FDA has licensed, approved or cleared as necessary to reduce adequately and appropriately the risk of transmission of RTTIs.

This guidance, when finalized, will supersede the recommendation to test all blood donations for HBsAg in the guidance document entitled: “Guidance for Industry: Use of Nucleic Acid Tests on Pooled and Individual Samples From Donors of Whole Blood and Blood Components, Including Source Plasma, to Reduce the Risk of Transmission of Hepatitis B Virus,” dated October 2012 (Ref. 1).

