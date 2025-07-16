SIM Industry Connect to Debut in Miami, Uniting Leaders in Sports, Innovation & Music

SIM Industry Connect

SIM Industry Connect debuts Sept. 18–19, 2025 in Miami—uniting leaders in sports, innovation, and music with live performances and exclusive access.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadvance Group today announced the inaugural SIM (Sports, Innovation & Music) Industry Connect , a groundbreaking summit uniting world-class changemakers across sports, innovation, and music. The two-day event, taking place September 18–19, 2025, will feature dynamic programming, immersive performances, and high-impact networking opportunities.Attendees will also receive a special 12-month pass, granting continued access to exclusive networking, relationship-building, master classes, valuable industry insights, and more throughout the year. In addition, a portion of each ticket sold will support the educational programs of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.The ExperienceThe summit kicks off on September 18 with a networking mixer hosted at Boulud Sud Miami, inside the JW Marriott Marquis Miami—the Official Hotel Partner of SIM Industry Connect. Attendees will enjoy exclusive room rates and dining offers throughout the event. On September 19th, the main experience unfolds at The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, with programming set in the Frost Planetarium and The Deep level of the Ocean Gallery.Honoring Visionaries & Live PerformancesSIM Industry Connect will honor influential voices driving innovation across industries, including 15x Guinness World Record freestyle footballer Laura Biondo, Latin Grammy- winning producer Maffio, best-selling author, ultra-endurance athlete, and luxury influencer Álvaro Núñez, Dominican actress, singer, and journalist Robmariel Olea, iHeartRadio On-Air personality and official voice of Inter Miami CF Rodolfo Soules “El Chamo”, among other prominent figures in the global tech and entertainment space. The day will also feature special live performances by Latin Grammywinner Alexander Acha and other surprise acts, blending inspiration with entertainment. See the full list of honorees here. Access & RegistrationEarly bird registration is now open at simindustryconnect.com, with 50% off for a limited time . Attendees can choose between the Core Access Pass and the Summit Circle Experience—the latter includes entry to the exclusive VIP Cocktail Party at “The Deep” within the Frost Museum, held at the close of the event. Attendance is capped at 250 guests, ensuring a highly curated, intimate environment ideal for artists, executives, and entrepreneurs at the intersection of sports, innovation, and music.About the SIM Industry ConnectPowered by Leadvance Group, founded by Augusto Mendoza, a seasoned entertainment and business development executive for artists, athletes, and brands, SIM Industry Connect is a cross-industry summit designed to spark innovation, build authentic connections, and drive global collaboration across sports, innovation, and music.For tickets, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, visit: https://www.simindustryconnect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.