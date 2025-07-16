Attorney General Ford Secures $720 Million Multistate Settlement from Eight Opioid Drug Makers

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced approximately $720 million nationwide in settlements with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis. Based on the overwhelming participation by Attorneys General across the country, all eight defendants have agreed to proceed with a sign-on period for local governments. Nevada is expected to receive up to $8,921,593.50 from the settlement. This settlement brings the total recoveries for Nevada to $1,215,011,047.06.

“I will never stop working to hold accountable every person and company that has contributed to the opioid crisis in Nevada," said AG Ford. "I have been clear since I took office that those bad actors who contributed to the crisis of addiction in our state must now contribute toward our efforts to aid the Nevadans who suffered from their actions. This settlement is the latest example of my staff’s hard work to hold these actors accountable."

The eight defendants and the total amount they will pay in funds to address the opioid crisis as part of the deal are:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years. Nevada is expected to receive up to $3,622,867.87.

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years. Nevada is expected to receive up to $1,298,988.31.

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years. Nevada is expected to receive up to $1,532,740.47.

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year. Nevada is expected to receive up to $780,619.14

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years. Nevada is expected to receive up to $895,350.31.

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years. Nevada is expected to receive up to $379,901.32.

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year. Nevada is expected to receive up to $228,981.61.

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year. Nevada is expected to receive up to $182,144.47.

In addition to these abatement payments, several of the settlements allow states to receive free pharmaceutical products or cash in lieu of this product. Additionally, seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products; making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill; and putting in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.

The settlements were negotiated by North Carolina, California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

