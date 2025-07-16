Attorney General Ford Urges Congress to Pass Legislation Concerning Federal Agents Wearing Masks During Immigration Operations

CARSON CITY, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and a coalition of 19 other attorneys general sent a letter to members of Congress, urging them to pass legislation generally prohibiting federal immigration agents from wearing masks to conceal their identity and requiring them to show their identification and agency-identifying insignia.

In the letter, the coalition expressed concern over escalating incidents involving masked Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers dressed in plainclothes and driving unmarked vehicles detaining individuals on streets, at homes, workplaces, and courthouses. The coalition criticizes ICE’s opaque conduct as a stark departure from the transparency and accountability long practiced by traditional law enforcement agencies. These tactics, the letter states, pose significant safety risks and instill fear rather than foster public safety.

“Today, I met with Lester Hayes, Jr., Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Las Vegas and expressed my concerns about having masked, unidentified federal agents operating in Nevada communities. We had a productive conversation around the dangers this practice presents and agreed to continue our efforts to protect both residents and law enforcement and reduce opportunities for impersonation and abuse,” said AG Ford. “I also expressed my view that masking should be limited to very special circumstances, because it undermines the importance principles of transparent governance that Americans expect. For this reason, Congress should act immediately to end these reckless tactics and implement proper accountability to federal immigration enforcement."

Without clear identification, the attorneys general warn that individuals may not recognize the agents as federal officers, which may prompt bystander intervention, tie up local law enforcement resources, or even escalate dangerous situations. The letter also raises the concern that this lack of identification has enabled individuals to impersonate ICE agents to exploit or harm members of the community.

While the coalition acknowledges that limited protective measures may be appropriate for federal agents in certain situations, they warn that widespread, unchecked use of masks and plainclothes enforcement undermines democratic principles, erodes public trust, and invites civil rights abuses. The coalition urges Congress to pass legislation to ensure that federal immigration agents operate under clear guidelines that promote transparency and accountability.

In sending this letter, Attorney General Ford is joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

