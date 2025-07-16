Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a sweeping investigation into more than 100 potential noncitizens who cast over 200 ballots in the 2020 and 2022 election cycles.

“Illegal aliens and foreign nationals must not be allowed to influence Texas elections by casting illegal ballots with impunity. I will not allow it to continue,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action to help states safeguard the ballot box, this investigation will help Texas hold noncitizens accountable for unlawfully voting in American elections. If you’re a noncitizen who illegally cast a ballot, you will face the full force of the law.”

The majority of the suspected illegal ballots cast by potential noncitizens were in Harris County, but the Office of the Attorney General is also investigating possible instances in Guadalupe, Cameron, and Eastland counties using information obtained from the Texas Secretary of State.

In June 2025, Attorney General Paxton also opened an investigation into 33 potential noncitizens after the Texas Secretary of State made a referral based on information obtained through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s SAVE Database showing that they voted in the 2024 General Election. President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to provide the database to the states, enabling Texas to take bold action to advance election integrity.