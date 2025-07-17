First Annual Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum (FAMF) to Debut in Toronto

FAMF logo

Industry Leaders to Gather for Premier Event Covering Canadian Financial Marketing Trends

TORONTO, CANADA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Canadian Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum (FAMF) is set to take place on October 7, 2025, at The Quay, located in the heart of Toronto’s Financial District. This landmark event creates an environment for financial executives, marketing leaders, affiliate marketing professionals, and experts in the space to collaborate, network and explore the latest trends, themes and strategies in financial products, digital marketing, affiliates and influencer marketing.FAMF’s founder is Jason Steele, a seasoned event producer and creator of CardCon (CardConExpo.com), a leading conference in the personal finance marketing space. With nearly a decade of experience creating high-impact industry events, Steele has established himself as a thought leader and innovator in financial affiliate marketing.The event’s entry into the Canadian financial market is made possible through strategic collaboration with Fintel Connect, the leading affiliate marketing solution built for fintech and banking. Fintel Connect has deep roots into the Canadian financial ecosystem and proudly supports the FAMF mission."The Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum was created to fill a critical gap in Canada’s marketing landscape—bringing together the brightest minds in financial services and performance marketing under one roof. We’re setting the stage for powerful conversations that will shape the future of customer acquisition in banking, fintech, and insurance. This isn’t just another conference—it’s where the industry’s top players will collaborate, innovate, and drive real growth. We're proud to foster an environment where established institutions and disruptive newcomers can share knowledge, form profitable partnerships, and collectively shape the future of financial marketing," said Jason Steele, Founder of FAMF and CardCon."Our company is committed to advancing performance marketing in financial services, so we could not be prouder to champion the inaugural FAMF as a headline partner. This forum represents a pivotal moment for the financial affiliate marketing ecosystem—a chance to align industry leaders, share data-driven strategies, and collectively raise the bar for performance in our sector. We look forward to empowering attendees with the insights and partnerships needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape," said Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder, Fintel Connect.Registration is now open for the conference and interested parties can go to FAMF.ca to register to attend or inquire about sponsorship opportunities.About the Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum:The Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum (FAMF) is Canada's premier gathering for performance-driven marketers in the financial sector. FAMF was established to address the unique challenges and opportunities in financial affiliate marketing, bringing together banking leaders, fintech innovators, and top-performing affiliate marketers for a full day of strategic discussions, actionable insights, and high-value networking. FAMF’s curated program focuses on the most pressing topics in financial marketing today - from compliance and conversion optimization to influencer partnerships and cutting-edge customer acquisition strategies. With a focus on real-world results and measurable ROI, FAMF is where the financial industry's most innovative marketers come to learn, connect, and grow their businesses.About Fintel Connect:Fintel Connect is the leading partner marketing solution built exclusively for the financial industry. The company delivers an all-in-one partner management platform, network, agency and AI-driven compliance engine for financial brands to scale new customer growth. Fintel proudly powers the affiliate marketing programs of over 100 leading financial brands including Ramp, Scotiabank, and Western Alliance, with backing from investors BankTech Ventures and Economic Development Canada.

